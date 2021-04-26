Live updates: B.1.1.7 variant continues to drive COVID spread in Minnesota, hospitalizations drop slightly

The latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, April 26

CDC recommends continued use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Minnesota's J&J supply may take longer to rebound

B.1.1.7. variant driving cases up across the state

Hospitalizations trend downward for three days after several weeks of increase

MDH urges Minnesotans to keep following public health guidelines to curb COVID spread

European Union may let vaccinated U.S. tourists visit this summer

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported zero new deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, for the first time in over a month.

The last time Minnesota saw a day with zero COVID deaths was March 22. MDH has warned in the past that death rates trail case rates by a few weeks. With recently rising case numbers, death rates are still likely to rise in the coming weeks.

There were 1,197 new cases of the virus reported Monday, with 973 of those considered "confirmed" cases and 224 considered "probable."

Hospital bed use is trending down after several weeks of rising numbers. There were 613 COVID patients in Minnesota hospitals as of Sunday, the most recent data available. One hundred and seventy-nine of those people were in the ICU. Both of those numbers have decreased for the past three days after rising steadily over the months of March and April.

Health officials at MDH believe that at least 50% of Minnesota's new cases could be due to the B.1.1.7. variant circulating in communities. They are urging the public to continue to follow public health guidelines even as vaccine distribution ramps up.

As of the most recent update from MDH Saturday, 2,459,629 people have received at least one vaccine dose in Minnesota. That's about 55.8% of the eligible population. Another 1,805,781 people, or 40.9% of the state, have had the completed vaccine series.

Sunday, April 25

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 7 additional deaths.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 568,243, with 37,541 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 7 new deaths from the virus were reported. The total number of fatalities in Minnesota is 7,079.

Meanwhile, MDH reported that 2,441,621 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 55.4% of the state's eligible population. Of that group, 1,788,107 are now fully vaccinated against the virus -- 40.5% of the state's eligible population.

To date, 29,718 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 6,049 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 544,781 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation.