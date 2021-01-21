Live updates: Minnesota passes 6K COVID-19 deaths

The latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the vaccine rollout and the latest restrictions.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Minnesota passes somber milestone of 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

All current appointments filled for COVID-19 vaccine pilot program, more to open up soon

Over 200K Minnesotans have received one dose, nearly 42K have received both

Biden sets forth COVID-19 agenda, revives support for WHO

Executive order requires Americans to wear a mask for travel

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,292 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 32 more deaths from the virus.

According to MDH, 1,087 of those reported cases came from PCR tests, which are considered "confirmed." Another 205 came from antigen tests, considered "probable."

Testing numbers for the past 24-hour reporting period were more than double the previous one.

Thursday's reported death toll brings Minnesota's total fatalities since the pandemic began to 6,011, passing the somber milestone of 6,000 deaths for the first time.

Community transmission with no known contact with a confirmed case continues to be the most common "likely exposure" source, with 97,304 of Minnesota's cases so far. The second most common source is known contact with a confirmed case, at 90,424 cases.

Minnesota's hospital capacity is greater in general than when demand was at its peak in November and early December. While ICU numbers are dropping, regular hospital bed use is rising.

ICU bed use due to the virus is the lowest it's been since September, with only 98 beds in use for COVID-19 patients. Regular beds, however, are being used for 460 COVID patients as of Jan. 20, the latest data available.

In the metro, 8.3% of staffed ICU beds are available, which is out of the red danger zone. Only 3.7% of staffed non-ICU beds are available in the metro, still low enough to remain in the red zone.

After launching online vaccine appointments for an expanded group of Minnesotans including adults over 65, educators and child care workers, MDH said appointments are full for this week.

However, people who are eligible are encouraged to "check back soon for more information about future appointments." MDH and Gov. Tim Walz have warned that there is a "very limited supply" of doses.

According to MDH's publicly available vaccine data, as of Monday, 203,839 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 41,984 people have received both doses.

Walz has called on the federal government to buy more doses of the vaccine, and newly sworn-in President Joe Biden has a goal of distributing 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

11 a.m.

Both COVID-19 deaths and new cases of the virus registered an uptick Wednesday, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

An additional 34 Minnesotans have lost their lives to the virus, significantly more than the 6 reported Tuesday. The state's death toll now stands at 5,979 since the start of the pandemic. Of those deaths 3,810, or 64% of them, are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH recorded 1,237 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, based on results from 18,393 tests (14,745 PCR, 3,648 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Testing volume remains low.

The total of cases reported in the state now stands at 449,492.

The state vaccine dashboard says 200,840 people have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, while 38,521 have completed the two-dose series. Those numbers should begin going up more rapidly as Minnesota embarks on a new COVID-19 vaccine pilot program that will begin vaccinations across the state tomorrow.

Minnesota health care providers have received 479,525 shipped doses of vaccine, with another 117,100 coming to the state as part of a federal long-term care vaccination program. As of Wednesday, 40.2% of the doses shipped to Minnesota have been used.

The number of beds at hospitals across the state being used to care for COVID patients remains fairly steady, with 570 currently in use (111 for patients in ICU). Bed availability remains tightest in the Twin Cities metro, where just 3.3% of all non-ICU beds are currently available to patients. ICU beds are slightly better at 7.0%. Availability is also low in the southeastern part of the state.

Total hospitalizations from the coronavirus now stand at 23,608, with 4,913 of those patients requiring care in the ICU.

MDH says 432,738 people who at one time tested positive for COVID no longer require isolation.

The largest number of deaths from the virus involves those between ages 85 and 89, with 1,133 in 5,906 diagnosed cases. Young adults 20 to 24 account for the largest number of cases with 45,367 and three fatalities, followed by people 25 to 29 with 40,443 cases and six deaths.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity with 93,303 cases and 1,483 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 40,134 and 741 deaths, Dakota County with 33,159 cases and 344 deaths, and Anoka County with 31,061 and 365 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 115 cases and zero deaths.

10 a.m.

State health officials announced Wednesday that all available appointments for a new COVID-19 vaccine pilot project have been filled for the week.

The pilot is an attempt by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to get teachers, child care workers and Minnesotans 65 or older quicker access to vaccinations. The program launched Tuesday, and response was so overwhelming that a state website crashed and special phone lines set up to make appointments did not work for many.

When things stabilized, MDH says 6,000 Minnesotans ages 65 and up were able to secure appointments for two doses of vaccine at one of nine pilot clinics set up across the state. Nearly 6,000 additional K-12 educators, school staff and child care employees reserved appointments for the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine series.

Vaccinations will be administered Thursday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Jan. 23. MDH asks people without appointments to not show up at clinic sites, as they will be turned away.

MDH spokesman Doug Schulz says all slots on the waiting list for appointments are also full for the week. More appointments are expected to become available as Minnesota receives more doses of vaccine in coming weeks.

