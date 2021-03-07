Live updates: MDH reports 150 new cases, five deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota

The latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

MINNESOTA, USA — Tuesday, July 6

MDH reports 150 new cases, five new deaths

Target Field at full capacity for first time this year

Gov. Tim Walz says 70% of the population 18 and older in Minnesota is vaccinated, including numbers from federal sources

Walz signs COVID-19 Recovery Budget and ends emergency powers

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Tuesday.

MDH did not provide a COVID-19 update for July 4 or July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday. Tuesday's update is for data as of early Saturday morning.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Minnesota rose to 605,803. A total of 7,615 people have died from the virus in the state. Of those deaths, 4,485 were connected to long-term care or assisted living.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,739 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Minnesota. More than 6,632 of them were in ICU.

Nearly 600,000 people who once tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered to the point that they don't need to isolate.

As for the state's vaccination effort, MDH said 3,072,037 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that group, 2,912,744 are considered fully vaccinated. Those numbers are from Friday, July 2, which is the latest vaccination data available.

Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5



Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health said it won't provide a COVID-19 update on July 4 or July 5. Updates will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

Saturday, July 3

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths Saturday.

As of Saturday, a total of 605,660 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Minnesota since the pandemic began. A total of 7,610 people have lost their lives from the virus in the state. Of those deaths, 4,482 were associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities (about 58.9%).

Since the pandemic began, a total of 32,722 people have been hospitalized for the virus in Minnesota. More than 6,600 of them were treated in ICU.

Nearly 600,000 people who once tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point that they don't need to isolate.

MDH said as of Thursday, the latest data available, a total of 3,068,939 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in Minnesota. Of that group, 2,908,654 are considered fully vaccinated. Over 5.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, MDH said no COVID-19 data update will be available on July 4 or July 5. Updates will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

Friday, July 2

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of COVID infections reported in Minnesota now sits at 605,549.

MDH says six more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,605.

According to the state's vaccine data, 3,065,364 people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 67.1% of that population. However, MDH said that data does not include vaccines by federal sources, such as VA hospitals and others.

According to Governor Tim Walz, with those numbers included, Minnesota reached President Biden's goal of having 70% of the population over 18 vaccinated on Thursday.

MDH numbers show that 2,903,413 people 16 and older are fully vaccinated, or 63.9%.

Thursday, July 1

New COVID-19 cases were slightly elevated Thursday, with 102 new cases reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. The total number of COVID infections reported in Minnesota now sits at 605,448.

After recording zero new deaths on Tuesday and seven more on Wednesday, MDH says five more deaths reported Thursday bring the total to 7,599 fatalities since the pandemic began.

According to the state's vaccine data, 3,061,507 people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 67% of that population. However, MDH said that data does not include vaccines by federal sources, such as VA hospitals and others.

Based on the MDH vaccine dashboard, that number falls just short of Governor Tim Walz's goal of having 70% of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine shot by July 1. However, when speaking about the state's COVID-19 Recovery Budget Wednesday, he predicted that the state would hit its goal sometime this week.