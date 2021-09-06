Live updates: MDH reports 175 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

The latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to vaccinate residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Thursday, June 10

MDH: 175 new COVID cases reported, fourth consecutive day under 200

New cases of COVID-19 remain under the 200 mark for the fourth consecutive day, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Communities across the state reported 175 new infections in the past day, bringing Minnesota's total cases to 603,305 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 17,247 tests (14,334 PCR, 2,913 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Young adults between 20 and 24 make up the largest group of COVID cases with 58,286 and four deaths.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 124,670 cases and 1,763 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,389 cases and 890 deaths, Dakota County with 46,730 and 466 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,653 cases and 457 fatalities.

Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,484. Of those deaths 4,447 (59%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings.

Hospitalizations stood at just over 200 as of Wednesday, with MDH reporting 203 people across the state being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis, 56 of those with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in ICU. Total hospitalizations since the pandemic began in Minnesota are now at 32,333. Health officials say 594,204 people who tested positive for the virus have now passed the point where they need to isolate.

The number of Minnesotans at least partially vaccinated has risen to 2,978,393, or 65.5% of those 16 and older. The percentage is moving upwards at a snails pace, leaving questions about whether the state will hit Gov. Walz's goal of 70% by July 4. MDH says 60.5% of those eligible (2,696,380) have completed their COVID vaccine series, and are considered completely vaccinated.

At this point 5,443,293 total doses have been administered.

Wednesday, June 9

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota stayed below 200 for the third day in a row Wednesday, with only 150 new infections reported.

Both new cases and testing volume were higher than Tuesday's, with a total of 10,459 new tests conducted (8,476 PCR and 1,983 antigen). MDH considers a positive antigen tests a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Since the pandemic first arrived in Minnesota, a total of 603,144 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. Minnesota reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 7,477. About 59.4% of those deaths were associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

People from age 20 to 24 are still the largest grouping of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota with a cumulative total of 58,270 infections and four deaths. The age group with the most fatalities is still those from 85 to 89, with 6,763 cases and 1,349 deaths.

Hospitalizations have dropped again with just 192 people across the state being treated for COVID on an in-patient basis -- 54 of them in the ICU. Those numbers are as of Tuesday, the most recent data available. Total hospitalizations now stand at 32,302 since March of 2020.

The number of eligible Minnesotans who are at least partially vaccinated continues to stall. As of Monday, the number of those ages 16 and up who have received at least one shot stood at 2,972,489, 65.4% of the eligible population. More than 60% of the eligible population have completed their COVID sequence and are considered fully vaccinated (2,680,652).