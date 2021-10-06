Live updates: MDH reports 12 new deaths, 177 COVID cases

The latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to vaccinate residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, June 11

MDH: 177 new COVID cases reported, fifth consecutive day under 200

11 a.m.

Deaths from COVID-19 have ticked back up into the double digits, with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reporting Friday that 12 additional people across the state have died from the virus in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,496 people have died from the virus. Of those deaths 4,455 (59%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH reported 177 new infections of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing Minnesota's total cases to 603,466 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 17,543 tests (14,579 PCR, 2,964 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Young adults between 20 and 24 make up the largest group of COVID cases with 58,296 and four deaths.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 124,700 cases and 1,767 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,401 cases and 893 deaths, Dakota County with 46,741 and 467 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,671 cases and 457 fatalities.

184 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, with MDH reporting 49 of those as being treated in the ICU. MDH reports 32,361 have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began in Minnesota, and that 594,311 people who tested positive for the virus have now passed the point where they need to isolate.

The number of Minnesotans at least partially vaccinated has risen to 2,985,441, or 65.6% of those 16 and older. According to the latest data from MDH, 60.8% of those eligible (2,715,622) have completed their COVID vaccine series, and are considered completely vaccinated.

At this point 5,468,727 total doses have been administered.

Thursday, June 10

11 a.m.

New cases of COVID-19 remain under the 200 mark for the fourth consecutive day, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Communities across the state reported 175 new infections in the past day, bringing Minnesota's total cases to 603,305 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 17,247 tests (14,334 PCR, 2,913 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Young adults between 20 and 24 make up the largest group of COVID cases with 58,286 and four deaths.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 124,670 cases and 1,763 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,389 cases and 890 deaths, Dakota County with 46,730 and 466 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,653 cases and 457 fatalities.

Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,484. Of those deaths 4,447 (59%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings.

Hospitalizations stood at just over 200 as of Wednesday, with MDH reporting 203 people across the state being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis, 56 of those with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in ICU. Total hospitalizations since the pandemic began in Minnesota are now at 32,333. Health officials say 594,204 people who tested positive for the virus have now passed the point where they need to isolate.

The number of Minnesotans at least partially vaccinated has risen to 2,978,393, or 65.5% of those 16 and older. The percentage is moving upwards at a snails pace, leaving questions about whether the state will hit Gov. Walz's goal of 70% by July 4. MDH says 60.5% of those eligible (2,696,380) have completed their COVID vaccine series, and are considered completely vaccinated.