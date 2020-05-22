COVID-19 creates challenges for Muslim community, especially during Ramadan

Following Ramadan, Muslims celebrate with the Eid holiday which includes large prayer gatherings, family, food and fun. COVID-19 is changing the tradition.

Around the world, Muslims celebrate Ramadan. This year, it ends Saturday. Dr. Samreen Vora is the medical director of simulation and an emergency physician at Children's Minnesota. She says resilience is at the heart of Ramadan.

The end of the holiday also marks the start of an important celebration: Eid. Vora said Eid al-Fitr is celebrated after completing a month of fasting. The day consists of gathering together for the traditional Eid prayer in the morning and the feast during the day.

"It is one of our biggest celebrations. We end a 30 day long month of fasting. That day is like our Christmas," She said " We eat and we come together. It is a really big celebration of hopefully a change we made of giving back to our community during the month."

But the virus is changing the tradition. Muslims will now have to celebrate at home instead of large groups. Following Ramadan, Muslims celebrate with the Eid holiday which typically consists of a large prayer gathering, family, food and fun, but because of COVID Muslims won’t be able to celebrate this year as they normally have done in the past.

"Hugely different. This whole month has been challenging for some in the Muslim Community," she said.

Knowing this, Children's hospital is doing its part to give back. Children’s thought it was important to gift wrap and give hijabs to employees for Eid.

Children's purchased about 100 hijabs for its employees from a student entrepreneur KARE 11 profiled in November.

The fulltime medical student, Hilal Ibrahim, owns Henna & Hijabs.

Shelly Nauertz is the senior diversity and inclusion consultant at Children's Minnesota.

"It lets our staff know they are valuable, and what is important to them is important to us," she said.

Meanwhile, Vora said that act of kindness are a big part of Ramadan, community building and learning.

Children's also added books about Ramadan and Eid during the rounds as small Eid gifts for the kids. To see more, visit here.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.