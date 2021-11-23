Live updates: MDH reports 11,455 new COVID cases over the weekend

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Nov. 23

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools switch to distance learning as cases spike

MDH, M Health Fairview increase monoclonal antibody treatment appointments

Walz activates National Guard for long-term care staffing



Vaccine mandate for federal workers goes into effect

11 a.m.

COVID cases remain high across the state, according to data collected from the weekend and released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday health officials recorded 11,455 new infections, bringing Minnesota's total COVD cases to 887,368 since the pandemic arrived.

Hospitalizations are also high, with 1,429 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Monday. MDH says 320 of those patients show symptoms severe enough to require ICU treatment.

The strain on hospitals and those who staff them is evident by looking at bed availability: There are currently zero ICU beds available in the northeast part of the state, just one in the northwest region, and only six in the entire Twin Cities hospital system. On the MDH map, the state is split up into eight regions, and none of them have available ICU beds in the double digits.

Another 37 people died of COVID over the weekend, bringing total fatalities to 9,229. One of those fatalities involved a person in their early-to-mid 30s in Dakota County. Hennepin and Ramsey County each reported four COVID deaths, while Anoka and Wright Counties each recorded three.

The state vaccination effort continues at a slow pace despite repeated urgings of Gov. Walz and state health officials. In total, 7,653,250 doses of vaccine have been administered since the pandemic came to Minnesota, with 3,616,166 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (65%). Of that group 3,343,252 have completed their series and are considered fully vaccinated.

The one age group with a steadily increasing vaccination rate are recently-approved children between the ages of 5 and 11. Nearly 10,000 kids from that bracket have at least one vaccination, 19% of those eligible.

Monday, Nov. 22

11 a.m.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 4,718 new COVID cases around state. Officials say the continued surge in Minnesota is being fueled by the highly-transmissible delta variant.

Monday's case numbers, based on reports through 4 a.m. Friday, were the result of 44,644 tests (38,310 PCR, 12,962 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen-rapid test is considered a probable case.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 875,917 since the start of the pandemic, including 9,630 reinfections.

According to MDH's latest data available 1,373 people were being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state as of Friday, with 1,043 in non-ICU beds and 330 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 44,380.

To help with the strain on hospitals and long-term care facilities, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that the National Guard will form skilled nursing response teams which will be deployed in long-term care centers that don't have enough workers to deal with the patient load.

The governor is also seeking to use $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help those facilities hire and retain care staff.

Thirty-seven more people have perished from the virus, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 death total to 9,192 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 4,884 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH reported 7,557,141 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,593,942 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (69%). Of that number 3,338,219 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (64.1%).