Live updates: Minnesota tops 900K total COVID cases; ICU availability remains low

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Nov. 30

Biden urging Americans to get vaccines, boosters, calls omicron variant "cause for concern" but not cause for panic

U.S. travel restrictions on south African countries go into effect due to omicron variant

WHO: Could take time to get "full picture" on omicron variant

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools in distance learning through Dec. 3 as cases spike

MDH, M Health Fairview increase monoclonal antibody treatment appointments

MDH latest

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports thousands of new COVID infections Tuesday, as the state breaches over 900,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The newly reported number of positive cases — 12,632 — includes data from multiple days over the holiday weekend that had not been processed until Tuesday. The new case load brings the total number of Minnesotans who have been infected by COVID-19 to 902,032.

MDH did not report any COVID-related deaths Tuesday, as they had not processed that data over the holiday. Health officials say that data will resume Wednesday. The number of COVID-related deaths in the state stands at 9,382.

The number of hospitalizations in Minnesota continues to trend upward, with 1,532 people currently being treated for COVID infections — 343 of those cases are in intensive care. According to MDH data, ICU adult bed availability remains low, with most regions of the state recording three open beds or fewer.

Staffed pediatric ICU bed availability is also low, with only 12 beds available in the entire state. Currently, there are zero staffed pediatric ICU beds available in central Minnesota.

Of the total population of Minnesotans 18 years or older, 75% have completed the initial vaccine series. Nearly 93% of adults 65 and older have gotten both shots, while 64% of kids ages 5 and older have been vaccinated. More than 80% of Minnesota adults have received at least one dose.

Data also shows that Minnesotans are opting for booster shots, with 1,093,281 total third doses administered to date. The total number of vaccines administered in Minnesota stands at 7,825,008.

Monday, Nov. 29

5 p.m.

Education Minnesota announced in a statement Monday evening that two more school staff members have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of school staff member deaths to 10 in the current school year.

The number of school staff members who have died this year from COVID has now surpassed the total number of deaths from the entire 2020 school year at eight.

The new data comes from the Minnesota Department of Health, which does not provide specific details about COVID-related deaths at schools.

“Minnesota has passed a tragic milestone with the deaths of two more school staff members,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “It’s past time for Minnesotans to come together and do everything possible, inside our schools and in our communities, to protect each other and slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

MDH reports that since the pandemic began, a total of two students and 18 school staffers have died from the disease. The data includes public, private and charter schools.

3 p.m.

In a statement early Monday afternoon, MDH addressed the recently identified omicron variant.

"At this point no Omicron cases have been reported in Minnesota or the United States," the statement reads. "Fortunately, Minnesota has built one of the nation’s strongest genomic sequencing and variant surveillance systems. If an Omicron variant infection is found in Minnesota, we will share that information as soon as possible."

Governor Tim Walz also spoke to KARE 11 about the omicron variant on Monday, saying that while scientists are still learning about it, the path forward for Minnesota is still the same: "It’s vaccinations, it’s boosters, it’s testing, and then it’s protecting hospital capacity."

"So I think we keep an eye on it," Walz said. "But this is what we’ve talked about for a long time – creating a plan that lets us live with this instead of having a knee-jerk reaction. Our plan is exactly the same. What I would hope is that maybe we increase vaccination rates a bit. We’re still second in the nation in boosters. We’re moving up – I think we’re third in five-to-11 year olds. So, Minnesotans are doing it. I think that’s our key."

In its statement, MDH said that new variants of the virus are expected, so the "most important" thing people 5 and older can do to stay healthy is be fully vaccinated against COVID, and get a booster shot if eligible.

MDH also emphasized other actions Minnesotans can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 and its variants, including:

Wearing well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.

Getting tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been or could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have recently traveled.

Staying home if you are sick.

Washing your hands frequently.

Staying away from crowds.

Taking extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have medical conditions or live with someone with medical conditions.

11 a.m.

Minnesota is getting closer to 900,000 total cases of COVID-19, with thousands of new infections reported Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) did not update case data on Nov. 25 because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday's numbers include newly reported cases from 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 to 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

MDH reported 4,511 new COVID cases Monday, bringing the total to 899,739 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 44 deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported Monday. One of those deaths was a person between the ages of 35 and 39 in Pine County, and another seven deaths occurred among people in their 50s.

Twenty-nine deaths were reported in a private residence, 14 happened in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one death was reported in a residential behavioral health facility. The total number of deaths in Minnesota is now at 9,382.

Hospitalizations from COVID remain high, with 1,467 across the state being treated on an inpatient basis as of Friday. Of those patients 340 require treatment in the ICU.

Intensive care capacity remains tight around the state, with two staffed adult ICU beds available in northeastern Minnesota, just one in west central Minnesota and seven in the entire Twin Cities metro system.

Staffed pediatric ICU beds are seeing similar challenges. Across the state, MDH reports there are only seven available: one in northeast Minnesota, zero in central Minnesota, three in the metro and two in the southeast region.

The department of health says 7,728,861 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout Minnesota. Of those, 932,115 were third doses or boosters.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 3,631,472 people ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of their COVID vaccine, 69.7% of those eligible for a vaccine. The number of people in that age group that have completed a vaccine is 3,346,984, or 64.2% of the eligible population.