Live updates: New COVID cases back above 1,300, daily hospitalizations near 400

Here are the latest developments in Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, including the surge in cases related to the delta variant.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Aug. 13

MDH reports 1,336 new COVID cases, nearly 1,000 more than July 13

Walz says more than 70% of Minnesota 16+ are partially vaccinated

Mayo Clinic: Delta surge could accelerate in Minnesota

CDC now recommends masks indoors in 72 Minnesota counties

The wave of new infections and COVID-related hospitalizations shows no signs of subsiding, based on data released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Health officials say 1,336 new COVID cases were recorded in the last day, bringing total infections to 624,851 since the start of the pandemic. One month ago on July 13 MDH reported 386 cases, nearly 1,000 less than today. The department said last week that the spike in cases is related directly to the highly-transmissible delta variant, which now accounts for at least 81% of Minnesota's new cases.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann will update the COVID situation in a live briefing with reporters Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. We will carry it live at kare11.com, and on our social platforms.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise, getting closer and closer to the 400 mark. As of Thursday, 389 people were being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis, including 110 in the ICU. The total number of people who have required hospitalization for COVID now stands at 33,930.

The virus has claimed six more lives, bringing Minnesota fatalities to 7,729. Of those deaths 4,533 (59%) are associated with assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those between the ages of 85 and 89 have been hardest hit, with 1,384 deaths in just 6,924 diagnosed cases.

MDH says 70.1% of eligible residents age 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated (3,231,088 people), with 3,035,371 people considered completed vaccinated after completing their COVID shot series (66.3%).

In total more than 6 million doses of vaccine have now been administered to Minnesotans (6,010,902 doses). Of the doses given 57.1% are Pfizer, 38.4% are Moderna, and 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.

Thursday, Aug. 12

11 a.m.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota has surpassed 70% of adults 16 years of age and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The state vaccine dashboard says as of Tuesday 3,224,475 Minnesotans 16-plus are partially immunized, and adds that 3,031,445 of those people (66.2%) have completed their COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated. Health officials say they have administered more than 6 million total doses.

According to the governor's office, the number of first doses administered per week is up 129% from one month ago.

"Minnesotans are continuing to answer the urgent call and do their part to end this pandemic," said Governor Walz in a news release. "The data is clear: vaccines are our key to fighting COVID-19 and the delta variant, and millions of Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. While we are making progress, there is no time to waste in making sure every Minnesotan who can get the shot does so. It will save lives."

Back on July 1, Governor Walz announced that Minnesota surpassed 70% of adults 18 years of age and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Minnesota is currently leading the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their COVID vaccination series (54.4%) and residents 65-and-older with at least one vaccine dose (93%), according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Reaching the goal of 70% of people 16 and older vaccinated is good progress, but it's not the finish line. Continuing to increase vaccination rates among those who are eligible, along with other steps to slow the spread, is incredibly important to protect our communities—especially those who are more vulnerable or not able to get vaccinated yet," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a news release. "The Delta variant is far more contagious and spreads easily among unvaccinated people, which underscores the importance of getting as many people vaccinated as possible as we approach fall and back to school."

The importance of getting Minnesotans vaccinated, whether they are hesitant or simply unreached, is underlined by data released by state health officials Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recorded 1,318 new COVID infections in the past day, bringing total cases to 623,527 since the start of the pandemic. MDH has said sampling shows more than 81% of new cases are of the delta variant.

The new cases are based on results from 27,321 tests (21,173 PCR, 6,148 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Eight more people have died from the virus, bringing fatalities to 7,723. Of those deaths 4,533 (59%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.