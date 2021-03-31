Live updates: COVID-related hospitalizations highest since January

The latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, March 31

COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since Jan. 28

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Evers mask mandate

Walz: More than 1 million Minnesotans now completely vaccinated against COVID-19

Walz, former Gov. Pawlenty receive vaccines together as sign of bipartisanship

Every resident over age 16 now eligible for a vaccine

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Wednesday shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at their highest level since January, and cases and deaths due to the virus continue a small but steady uptick.

MDH says 411 people were across the state were being treated on an in-patient basis as of Tuesday, with 102 in intensive care. It's the first time single-day hospitalizations have been above 400 since Jan. 29 (402). The day before that, Jan. 28, 450 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Open non-ICU beds in the Twin Cities metro are down to 124 (3.4% vacancy rate). The total number of Minnesotans who have required hospital care since the pandemic started is up to 27,302, with 5,623 needing treatment in the ICU.

State health officials say 499,395 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer need isolation.

MDH says 1,660 infections were recorded in the past day, based on results from 22,481 tests (19,027 PCR, 3,454 Antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is labeled as probable.

Total coronavirus cases in Minnesota have climbed to 519,529 since the start of the pandemic, with 29,703 cases based on antigen tests.

The virus has claimed 12 more lives, bringing fatalities to 6,848. Of those deaths 4,276 (62%) are tied to assisted living or long-term care facilities.

Young adults between 20 and 24 are now tied to 51,081 infections, the largest number of any age group. The virus has been most deadly for those ages 85 to 89, with 1,288 fatalities in 6,480 diagnosed cases.

Minnesota's vaccination efforts continue with 1,658,176 people having received at least one dose as of Monday. That's 37.6% of the state's 5.6 million residents. Of that number, 1,031,745 have completed the two-shot series, and are considered fully vaccinated (23.4%).

Of those who are 65 and older, 81.3% have been immunized at least once.

Tuesday, March 30

2 p.m.

Gov. Walz and former Gov. Pawlenty received their COVID-19 vaccinations as eligibility opened up for Minnesotans 16 and older. They also answered questions about the state's COVID-19 response. You can watch the video below.

Pawlenty, a Republican, said getting the vaccine isn't just "Minnesota Nice" -- it's "Minnesota smart." He said as a sign of bipartisanship, he and Walz will get their vaccinations side-by-side in opposite arms. Pawlenty will get his shot in his right arm, while Walz will get it on his left arm.

"He wanted to hold hands, but I told him that goes too far," Pawlenty joked.

Asked about partisan hesitancy around getting the vaccine, Pawlenty agreed that Republicans may have more distrust about it. He emphasized, however, that numerous reputable organizations have verified the vaccines' safety and effectiveness.

Speaking on Minnesota's newly-expanded vaccine eligibility, Walz said seniors and other high-risk groups will not be left behind. Instead, providers will be able to use the doses they have available while prioritizing high-risk patients.

"You are not cheating anyone out of it," Walz said.

11 a.m.

Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota has hit a significant milestone of having more than 1 million people completely vaccinated after a record-setting weekend of immunizations.

Health officials said more than 70,000 vaccines were administered on Saturday and Sunday, the two highest days on record. Those numbers helped bring the seven-day average for doses administered to more than 44,000 per day, an all-time high in the state.

According to the state vaccine dashboard, 1,003,316 people are now completely vaccinated as of Sunday, with 1,637,771 people having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those age 65 or older, 81.1% have been immunized at least once.

“Each person vaccinated moves us one step closer to getting back to normal,” said Gov. Walz. “One million Minnesotans completing the vaccine process is a remarkable milestone on the day all Minnesotans age 16 and older can get in line. Now, we’re ready to make sure everyone can get the relief from a life-saving shot so we can get back to all the things and people we’ve missed, and end this pandemic together.”

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Tuesday reflects 1,278 new COVID cases, just under 300 less than were reported Monday. Those cases were based on results from 15,167 tests (13,104 PCR, 2,063 antigen) processed in private labs. Testing volumes reported on Tuesdays are frequently the lowest of the week.

Health experts consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable. Total infections since the start of the pandemic are up to 517,881, with 29,401 of those cases tied to antigen tests.

One additional COVID death was recorded in the last day, bringing fatalities to 6,836.

Total hospitalizations are now up to 27,222, with 5,600 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. Currently 357 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals across Minnesota, with 89 in ICU. The availability of non-ICU beds in the Twin Cities metro hospital system is down to 3.4% (125 beds).

MDH says 498,103 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Young adults between ages 20 and 24 have recorded the largest number of infections with 50,952. Four of those people have died. The COVID virus has been most deadly for those between 85 and 89, with 1,288 deaths in 6,477 diagnosed cases.