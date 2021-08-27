Live updates: Nearly 600 in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Aug. 27

11 a.m.

Hospitalization numbers continue to rise in Minnesota as the state attempts to fight the delta variant of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health said 590 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the newest data available. Of those patients, 166 had symptoms severe enough for ICU care.

Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been on the rise since mid-July. Thursday's total was the highest since May 1, 2021.

Six more Minnesotans have died from the virus, MDH reported Friday. Most of them were in their 70s or 80s, but one was between 65 and 69 years old. Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 7,800 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MDH also reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, bringing the state's cumulative total to 644,190 reported cases.

Meanwhile, Minnesota reports that nearly 3.3 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Most of that group -- about 3.09 million -- are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

State and local leaders continue to push for more vaccinations, with incentives like a $100 gift card for some of those who get vaccinated at the State Fair. Fair organizers did not require attendees to wear masks, but "strongly encouraged" masking indoors and in crowded outdoor areas. Citing the lack of a vaccine or mask mandate, rock band Low Cut Connie decided days in advance not to play at the fair.

Also this week, in-person school is back in session. While some districts decided to require students to mask up, others kept masking optional. Albert Lea Area Schools decided to update its masking rules days into the school year after 36 people tested positive for the virus and nearly 300 students were placed in quarantine.

State health officials plan to hold a COVID-19 briefing call Friday at 2 p.m. KARE 11 will stream the call live on kare11.com and on YouTube.

Thursday, Aug. 27

11 a.m.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Minnesota, according to the latest data from The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

On Thursday MDH reported 1,839 new cases of the virus. Those numbers were based on the results of 30,762 tests (23,375 PCR, 7,387 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

MDH reported that as of Wednesday, 584 hospital beds across the state were being used for COVID-19 patients, with 165 of those patients in the ICU. This marks the sixth straight day with statewide COVID hospitalizations above 500.

Eleven additional deaths from the virus were also reported, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus since the pandemic began to 7,793.

According to the most recent vaccination data from MDH, 3,295,189 people age 16 and older have received at least one shot (71.3%). Of that number 3,086,707 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (67.2%).

10 a.m.

State health officials are announcing the opening of two semi-permanent COVID-19 testing sites that will offer free saliva testing to anyone who needs it.

The new sites will be located in Bloomington and Saint Paul, with testing beginning Monday, Aug. 30 at the Bloomington site and Tuesday, Aug. 31 in St. Paul.

Here are the locations of those sites.

Bloomington Testing Site

Former DMV

9930 Logan Ave. S

Monday – Friday (beginning Aug. 30)

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saint Paul Testing Site

Roy Wilkins Auditorium

175 West Kellogg Blvd.

Beginning Aug. 31:

Monday – Thursday

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.