Live updates: Minnesota COVID hospitalizations remain over 800

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19 and the delta variant, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Oct. 5

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to push hospitalization numbers up across Minnesota, according to data released Tuesday by state health officials.

As of Monday, 847 people were in hospital beds with COVID across the state, with 220 of those patients requiring treatment in the ICU. It's the fifth consecutive day with hospitalizations above the 800 threshold. Bed availability remains tight, with just 45 openings for non-ICU patients across the Twin Cities system (1.2% vacancy level) and 11 vacant ICU beds (1.7% availability).

Total hospitalizations are now at 38,347 since the onset of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 7,133 new infections recorded across the state between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday. Officials note that a technical issue over the weekend may have left some cases unreported. Wednesday's numbers should include those cases.

To date, 725,451 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by MDH.

Twelve additional deaths from the virus push Minnesota's total fatalities over the 8,200 mark (8,203). Among the new deaths are three people in their 50s, one each from Meeker, Scott and Stearns Counties.

Health officials say 4,648 of those deaths (57%) involve people associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

To date, more than six and a half million doses of COVID-19 virus (6,504,618) have been administered in Minnesota. MDH says 3,410,953 of those ages 16-plus have received at least one dose (73.6%), with 70% of those residents having completed their shot series to be considered fully vaccinated (3,240,575 people).

Monday, Oct. 4

11 a.m.



Minnesota health officials reported 3,546 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 21 additional deaths from the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health no longer provides COVID-19 updates during the weekend, so Monday's new case and death totals are current as of 4 a.m. Friday. Tuesday's update will include numbers reported during the weekend.

Of the 21 additional Minnesotans who lost their lives to the virus, MDH said six lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The other 15 lived in private homes.

A total of 8,191 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, MDH said. About 56.7% of those deaths were associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Friday, the latest hospitalization data available, a total of 819 Minnesota hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. That's the highest total since Jan. 4, 2021. Of Friday's patients, 213 required ICU care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, MDH said more than 38,000 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized with the virus.

As of Thursday, more than 3.4 million Minnesotans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Most of them – more than 3.23 million – are considered fully vaccinated against the virus. According to MDH, about 70% of Minnesota's eligible 16+ population is considered fully vaccinated.