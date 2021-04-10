Live updates: Minnesota COVID hospitalizations remain over 800

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Oct. 5
- MDH: 5th straight day of COVID hospitalizations over 800
- Johnson & Johnson asks U.S. for booster authorization
- CDC: Trick-or-treating safe; 'too soon to tell' for Christmas gatherings
- U.S. hits 700,000 COVID deaths as overall cases start to drop
- Gopher hockey postpones opener to Oct. 8 due to COVID concerns
The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to push hospitalization numbers up across Minnesota, according to data released Tuesday by state health officials.
As of Monday, 847 people were in hospital beds with COVID across the state, with 220 of those patients requiring treatment in the ICU. It's the fifth consecutive day with hospitalizations above the 800 threshold. Bed availability remains tight, with just 45 openings for non-ICU patients across the Twin Cities system (1.2% vacancy level) and 11 vacant ICU beds (1.7% availability).
Total hospitalizations are now at 38,347 since the onset of the pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 7,133 new infections recorded across the state between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday. Officials note that a technical issue over the weekend may have left some cases unreported. Wednesday's numbers should include those cases.
To date, 725,451 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by MDH.
Twelve additional deaths from the virus push Minnesota's total fatalities over the 8,200 mark (8,203). Among the new deaths are three people in their 50s, one each from Meeker, Scott and Stearns Counties.
Health officials say 4,648 of those deaths (57%) involve people associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.
To date, more than six and a half million doses of COVID-19 virus (6,504,618) have been administered in Minnesota. MDH says 3,410,953 of those ages 16-plus have received at least one dose (73.6%), with 70% of those residents having completed their shot series to be considered fully vaccinated (3,240,575 people).
RELATED: CDC offers more COVID advice, Fauci says 'too soon to tell' on safety of Christmas gatherings
Monday, Oct. 4
11 a.m.
Minnesota health officials reported 3,546 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 21 additional deaths from the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Health no longer provides COVID-19 updates during the weekend, so Monday's new case and death totals are current as of 4 a.m. Friday. Tuesday's update will include numbers reported during the weekend.
Of the 21 additional Minnesotans who lost their lives to the virus, MDH said six lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The other 15 lived in private homes.
A total of 8,191 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, MDH said. About 56.7% of those deaths were associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.
As of Friday, the latest hospitalization data available, a total of 819 Minnesota hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. That's the highest total since Jan. 4, 2021. Of Friday's patients, 213 required ICU care.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, MDH said more than 38,000 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized with the virus.
As of Thursday, more than 3.4 million Minnesotans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Most of them – more than 3.23 million – are considered fully vaccinated against the virus. According to MDH, about 70% of Minnesota's eligible 16+ population is considered fully vaccinated.
According to MDH's weekly breakthrough case report released Monday, a cumulative total of 32,796 fully vaccinated Minnesotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – about 1.032% of Minnesota's fully vaccinated population. Of those breakthrough cases, 1,690 people were hospitalized – about 0.053%. A total of 185 people considered to be breakthrough cases died from COVID-19 – about 0.006% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans.