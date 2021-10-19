Live updates: COVID hospitalizations trend down slightly, 21 more deaths reported

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Oct. 19

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 experienced a slight downturn over the weekend, according to data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

After reporting that more than 1,000 COVID patients were receiving care in Minnesota hospitals as of Friday, that number dipped to 950 Tuesday with 246 being treated in ICU. Bed capacity remains low in a number of regions, especially the Twin Cities metro with just 46 non-ICU beds currently available in the system (1.3% of total capacity) and 11 ICU beds open (1.7% of supply).

Tuesday's report shows 5,686 new COVID cases recorded between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday. Total cases in Minnesota have now risen to 763,915 since the onset of the pandemic.

MDH says 21 additional COVID deaths were reported between Friday and Monday morning, bringing fatalities from the virus to 8,457. Among those deaths was a person in their mid-to-late 30s from Wright County, and four people in their 50s. Health officials say 4,709 of Minnesota's total deaths (56%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state vaccine dashboard says a total of 6,728,296 doses of vaccine have been administered in Minnesota, with nearly 60% of them Pfizer, nearly 36% Moderna and just 4.3% Johnson & Johnson. MDH says 3,443,774 people age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine (74.3%) with 3,276,323 of them having completed their shot series to be considered fully vaccinated (70.8%).

Just 167,616 young people between the ages of 12 and 15 have received at least one immunization. Gov. Tim Walz announced a new incentive program Monday that will provide a $200 Visa card for anyone between 12 and 17 who completes their vaccination series between Oct. 18 and Nov. 30, and anyone from the same age group who is completed vaccinated against COVID before the end of 2021 can enter a drawing for one of five $100,000 scholarships.

Monday, Oct. 18

11 a.m.



Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to trend upwards in Minnesota, as do the number of lives lost to the virus.

The latest data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 1,007 people being treated for COVID in hospitals across the state as of Friday, with 246 of them in ICUs. Hospital bed availability remains low in a number of areas across the state, including the Twin Cities metro system where just 8 ICU beds are listed as open (1.3% of supply) and 51 non-ICU beds are available (1.4% of supply).

In total, nearly 40,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

MDH is reporting an additional 29 deaths, with one dating back to September and out of the current reporting month. Four of those deaths were reported in Hennepin County, with one of them involving a person in their mid-to-late 30s. Total fatalities in the state have reached 8,436.

There are 2,868 new COVID cases in the state, based on results from 44,644 tests (35,632 PCR, 9,012 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen-rapid test is considered a probable case.

Total COVID-19 infections in the state have risen to 758,252.

The state vaccine dashboard says 74.2% of Minnesotans age 16 and up have received at least one COVID shot (3,438,442 people) while 3,270,542 of those have completed the shot series and are considered fully vaccinated (70.7%).