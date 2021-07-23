Live updates: MDH reports 375 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

Here is the latest data from Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

Friday, July 23

11 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to rise, with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reporting Friday that 375 more people across the state tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number of infections since the onset of the pandemic to 609,387.

Two more people have also died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 7,650. Of those deaths 4,498 (59%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Daily hospitalizations rose slightly, with 123 people being treated for COVID as of Thursday, 34 of them in the ICU. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic now sit at 33,077, with 6,690 patients having required ICU care.

Of Minnesotans 16 or older, 68.1% have received at least one dose of the vaccine (3,123,226 people). MDH says 2,973,795 people have completed the COVID series (65.1%) and are considered fully vaccinated.

Thursday, July 22



Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) underlines the concerns health officials have voiced on a bump in COVID cases across the state, most of which involve the more contagious Delta variant.

Another 340 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of infections to 609,016 since the onset of the pandemic. On Tuesday MDH officials said approximately 75% of new cases are linked to the Delta variant, which is easily transmissible and appears to impact children and the unvaccinated the most. There are elevated concerns about spread inside indoor sporting facilities.

Four more people have died from COVID, bringing total fatalities to 7,648. Of those deaths 4,498 (59%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Daily hospitalizations dropped slightly with 108 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday, 27 of them in ICU. Total hospitalizations now sit at 33,056, with 6,685 patients requiring ICU care.