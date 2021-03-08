Live updates: New daily COVID cases inch closer to 1,000 mark

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

More than 900 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the state in the past day, according to data shared Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The report of 936 single-day infections is alarming, as yesterday's 1,667 reported new cases was accumulated over three days time. Wednesday's numbers bring Minnesota's total cases to 615,923 since the pandemic began. State health officials have held several press briefings over the past several days, discussing the spike in cases and the tie to the delta variant, which is highly transmissible and linked by some studies to more hospitalizations.

Data reflects that hospitalizations are up. Currently 268 people are being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis, 22 in ICU, after hospitalization numbers hovered around 100 for much of July. Total hospitalizations due to the virus have risen to 33,485 (6,781 ICU) since March of 2020.

Three more people have died from COVID, bringing total deaths to 7,683. Of that number 4,515 fatalities are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

The state vaccination dashboard says 3,176,256 people ages 16 and up are now partially vaccinated (69.1%), with 65.8% of those eligible (3,007,556 people) considered fully vaccinated after completing the COVID series.

Data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 1,667 new COVID-19 infections over the past three days.

In that same time period, four more deaths were reported in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, 614,990 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus and 7,678 have died.

Because MDH no longer provides COVID-19 updates over the weekend, Tuesday's data updates include several days' worth of data. This data is current as of 4 a.m. Monday.

In total, 248 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 75 patients are being cared for in the ICU.

So far, 3,170,942 Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 69% of that age group. Of that population, 3,004,629 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 65.7%.

On Monday, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the delta variant continues to fuel new COVID cases in the state, and it's estimated that 85% of new local infections are being caused by the strain.