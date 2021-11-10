Live updates: Minnesota COVID hospitalizations highest since Dec. 2020

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Oct. 12

MDH reports 960 COVID hospitalizations, 7,942 cases

Hospitalizations top 900 for the first time since Dec. 2020

The daily number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID continues to escalate as state's health care providers struggle under the load.

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 960 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Monday, with 254 of those patients requiring ICU care. The last time daily hospital numbers were that high was Dec. 28, 2020, when 964 were reported.

Total hospitalizations have now reached 39,181 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH is reporting 7,942 new infections during the reporting period between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday. The combined numbers are shared Tuesdays as the department no longer issues reports over the weekend.

The new cases bring Minnesota's total to 746,768.

Ten more people have lost their lives to COVID, bringing fatalities in the state to 8,330. Of the new daily deaths, one involved a person in their early-to-mid 40s from Morrison County, and both Benton and Ramsey County recorded two COVID fatalities. Nine of those listed in Tuesday's report died in October, with one death dating back to September.

The number of Minnesotans age 16 and up who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has now reached 3,429,066 (74% of those eligible), while 3,260,319 of those (70.5%) have completed their shot series and are considered fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, 166,312 children between 12 and 17 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday, Oct. 11

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases remain in the thousands Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH says 3,223 new cases were reported in Minnesota, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 738,843.

The Minnesota Department of Health no longer provides COVID-19 updates during the weekend, so Monday's new case and death totals are current as of 4 a.m. Friday. Tuesday's update will include numbers reported during the weekend.

Another 25 deaths were also reported Monday. Four of those new deaths happened in September 2021, and the rest occurred in October, according to MDH.

One person in their late 30s died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County, and while seven deaths happened in long-term care or assisted living facilities, 18 were reported in private homes.

Hospitalizations remain high in Minnesota, with 915 people being treated for the virus around the state as of Friday (the latest data available). Of those patients, 241 were in the ICU. The last time hospitalizations passed 900 was in December 2020.

Bed space is low in the metro, with just 1.7% of ICU bed space currently available (11 beds) and 1.4% of regular beds available (50 beds).