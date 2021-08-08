Live updates: MDH data shows COVID cases, hospitalizations trending up

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Aug. 9

New COVID cases continue to trend upward, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials no longer release data on weekends, so today's numbers include reports filed from around the state as of 4 a.m. Friday. MDH has recorded 1,120 new COVID infections, bringing total cases to 618,906 since the start of the pandemic.

The newest cases are based on results from 24,784 tests (19,781 PCR, 5,003 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable.

Hospitalizations due to COVID continue to rise, a trend health department officials attribute to the growing presence of the delta variant, which spreads faster and is believed to trigger more serious symptoms. MDH officials said last week that more than 80% of current cases are linked to the delta variant. As of Friday, 299 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis, with 87 of them requiring ICU care.

Total hospitalizations now stand at 33,623.

Four more people have died from COVID, bringing Minnesota's fatalities to 7,698. Two of those who died were from Hennepin County, while Freeborn and St. Louis Counties each recorded one death. MDH says three of the four deaths are linked to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Despite incentives and warnings about the delta variant, vaccination numbers remain stagnant. As of Thursday 69.5% of those age 16 and older had received at least one shot and were considered partially vaccinated (3,199,358 people), while 66% of those eligible (3,018,687) have completed their COVID series and are considered completely immunized.

Friday, Aug. 6

11 a.m.



Data released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows new cases of COVID once again spiking over the 1,000 mark, a symbol of the renewed vigor of the virus.

The new daily infection count of 1,012 brings Minnesota's total COVID cases to 617,788 since the start of the pandemic. Those cases are based on results from 24,276 tests (20,639 PCR, 3,637 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

MDH said earlier this week that patient sampling indicates at least 81% of the new cases are linked to the highly-transmissible delta variant.

Six more people have perished from the virus, bringing Minnesota's total COVID fatalities to 7,694. Two of those deaths occurred in Hennepin County, while Chippewa, Dakota, Goodhue and Ramsey each lost one resident. All those who died were in their 70s, 80s or 90s.

Daily COVID hospitalizations remain steady, but are more than double the numbers from mid-July. As of Thursday 267 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis, with 80 in ICU.