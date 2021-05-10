Live updates: MDH reports zero COVID deaths, 1,191 new cases

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, May 10

Zero COVID deaths for first time since April 26

Just over 60% of Minnesota's eligible population at least partially vaccinated; nearly 50% fully vaccinated



Walz sets timeline for dropping statewide restrictions, mask mandate

Minnesota moves past 2 million considered fully vaccinated

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at state-run community vaccination sites

For the first time in more than two weeks state health officials are reporting zero deaths from COVID-19.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says no fatalities related to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours. That means Minnesota's total deaths remain at 7,231 since the onset of the pandemic.

MDH recorded 1,191 new infections in the past day, based on 15,620 tests (14,158 PCR, 1,462 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a relatively low testing volume, which is common for a Monday as reports are based on activity over the weekend. Minnesota has now documented 588,952 total cases of COVID-19, with 41,026 of them based on antigen tests. Health officials consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Daily hospitalizations continue to dip, dropping below the 500 mark with 481 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient bases as of Sunday. Of those patients 133 require care in the ICU. In total 30,942 people have been hospitalized since late March of 2020. Hospital bed availability is up slightly across the Twin Cities metro, with 2.9% of non-ICU beds open.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 570,036 have improved to the point that isolation is not required.

The number of currently eligible people who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine grows steadily, reported at 2,661,153 as of Saturday. That's 60.3%, and Gov. Tim Walz says the statewide mask mandate will end once that number grows to 70%. The state vaccine dashboard says 2,163,864 Minnesotans have completed their COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated (49.1%).

In total, MDH says 4,625,195 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 53.7% of them Pfizer, 41.8% Moderna, and 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.

The state's four most populous counties have also recovered the most COVID activity. Hennepin County has documented 122,024 cases and 1,724 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 50,981 cases and 870 deaths, Dakota County with 45,622 cases and 446 deaths, and Anoka County with 41,373 cases and 436 fatalities.

Sunday, May 9

11 a.m.

More than 60% of eligible Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday.

In total, MDH says 2,651,747 people in the state are at least partially vaccinated. Of that group, 2,140,832 are fully vaccinated — about 48.5% of the eligible population.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz set a benchmark for ending Minnesota's mask mandate: 70% or more of the state's eligible population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Some other COVID-19 restrictions have already ended, with plans to loosen more later this month.

As for other COVID-19 data, MDH reported 810 new cases and 7 additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota is 7,231.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 652 confirmed cases and 158 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 587,762, with 40,797 of those as antigen test results.

To date, 30,937 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 6,295 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 568,295 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.