Live updates: Minnesota hits milestone of 2.5 million fully vaccinated against COVID

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, May 24

More than 2.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Twins offer COVID vaccinations to fans at tonight's home game

State nears 600,000 COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Minnesota tops 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Walz considers 'incentives' to boost stalling vaccination numbers

11 a.m.

Minnesota hit another vaccination milestone Monday, surpassing 2.5 million state residents who are considered completely vaccinated after completing their COVID shot series.

Data from the state vaccine dashboard show that as of Saturday (the most recent official numbers available) 2,506,883 residents were fully immunized, 56.8% of those 16 and older. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) does not currently have vaccination numbers for those between ages 12 and 15 available. The dashboard says 2,859,019 people have received at least one dose, just 63.5% of eligible Minnesotans despite a ready supply of vaccine.

Gov. Walz and state health officials are trying to boost those numbers by meeting those who might be hesitant to get vaccinated "where they are," like at tonight's Twins game at Target Field.

There, anyone who gets the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine will also get a voucher to another Twins game later in the season. The immunizations are free, and no insurance information is necessary. COVID shots will also be given at Tuesday and Wednesday's home games against the Orioles.

Also Monday, data shared by MDH indicated zero new deaths related to COVID-19, leaving Minnesota's total fatalities from the virus at 7,370 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 469 new infections reported, bringing total cases to 599,234. The new cases are based on results from 12,899 tests (11,539 PCR, 1,360 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a relatively low testing volume, but fairly typical for a Monday report.

The state's largest counties are also where the most COVID activity is being recorded. Hennepin Counties reports a total of 123,816 cases and 1,741 deaths, Ramsey County 51,973 cases and 886 deaths, Dakota County 46,402 cases and 459 deaths, and Anoka County 42,316 cases and 446 fatalities since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

Hospitalizations continue to trend slowly down, with 378 people being treated for COVID across the state on an inpatient basis as of Sunday. Of those patients, 100 are being treated in ICU. The last time ICU numbers were below 100 was on March 29, 2021, when 89 people required ICU care. That was before April's significant spike in both cases and hospitalizations.

MDH says 586,144 people who tested positive for the virus have improved to the point that they no longer need to be isolated.

Sunday, May 23

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 443 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and seven additional deaths.

With Sunday's update, the state inches closer to 600,000 reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Minnesota is likely to reach that number in the coming week. Currently, 598,766 Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus, with 42,831 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says seven new deaths from the virus were reported. The total number of fatalities in Minnesota is 7,370.

To date, 31,754 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 6,446 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 585,112 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.

As for the state's vaccination effort, MDH says 2,848,324 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 63.3% of Minnesota's eligible 16 and older population. Of that group, 2,492,237 are fully vaccinated — about 56.5% of the eligible 16 and older population. On May 13, Minnesota opened Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 12. The state's vaccine dashboard has not yet been updated with numbers to include the expanded age group.