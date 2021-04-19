Live updates: Minnesota COVID hospitalizations remain high, cases trend down

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, April 19

All U.S. adults now vaccine eligible

Minnesota passes 7,000 reported COVID-19 deaths

MDH: More than 1.6 million in Minnesota fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MDH: More than 50% of state's eligible population at least partially vaccinated

MSHSL asks state to allow spring sports athletes to compete without masks

New COVID cases are well below the 2,000 threshold but hospitalizations from the virus remain at a concerning level, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

As of Sunday 682 people were being treated in hospitals across the state on an in-patient basis, 172 of them in ICU. Bed availability has actually rebounded in the Twin Cities, with 100 non-ICU beds open in the metro hospital system (2.7% vacancy rate).

Total Minnesota COVID hospitalizations are now up to 29,016 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,922 patients requiring care in the ICU. MDH says 532,563 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

MDH says 1,292 new infections were reported in the last day, bringing total coronavirus cases in Minnesota to 557,665. The cases reported Monday are based on results from 23,297 tests (19,653 PCR, 3,644 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Six more people have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,026. Of those deaths 4,336 of them (62%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities. Data shows the virus continues to be deadliest among those 85-89, with 1,307 fatalities in 6,583 diagnosed cases.

It should come as no surprise that the state's four most populous counties have experienced the most COVID activity. Hennepin County has recorded 116,105 cases and 1,683 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 48,076 cases and 856 deaths, Dakota County with 42,704 cases and 422 deaths, and Anoka County with 38,757 cases and 416 fatalities.

The state vaccine dashboard says 3,731,185 total doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Minnesota as of Saturday. Wednesday through Friday of last week were extremely busy vaccination days, with 73,883 doses, 79,666 doses, and 63,448 doses administered respectively.

MDH says 2,292,756 people have now received at least one dose, 52% of the state's eligible residents. The number of Minnesotans considered completely vaccinated is now up to 1,625,783, 36.9% of those currently eligible to receive a vaccine (age 16 and older).

Sunday, April 18

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,847 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 15 additional deaths.

That new case total includes 1,561 confirmed (PCR) cases and 286 probable (antigen) cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 556,381, with 35,769 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 15 new deaths from the virus were reported. The total number of fatalities in Minnesota is 7,020.

As for vaccination data, MDH said 2,274,426 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 51.6% of Minnesota's eligible population. Of that group, 1,600,887 are fully vaccinated against the virus -- about 36.3% of the state's eligible population.

To date, 29,006 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 5,922 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 530,121 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 54,303 cases and four deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with 49,518 cases and six deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 1,306 out of 6,579 diagnosed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 127,920

cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 116,228 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 41,113 cases involved exposure in a congregate care setting,

8,540 were in a corrections setting, and 1,255 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 21,924 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.