Live updates: New COVID cases back over 100, 5 more deaths

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, July 1

Walz gives up emergency powers starting Thursday

MDH reports 102 new cases, 5 more deaths

Gov. Tim Walz signs COVID-19 Recovery Budget

New COVID-19 cases were slightly elevated Thursday, with 102 new cases reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. The total number of COVID infections reported in Minnesota now sits at 605,448.

After recording zero new deaths on Tuesday and seven more on Wednesday, MDH says five more deaths reported Thursday bring the total to 7,599 fatalities since the pandemic began.

According to the state's vaccine data, 3,061,507 people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 67% of that population. However, MDH said that data does not include vaccines by federal sources, such as VA hospitals and others.

Based on the MDH vaccine dashboard, that number falls just short of Governor Tim Walz's goal of having 70% of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine shot by July 1. However, when speaking about the state's COVID-19 Recovery Budget Wednesday, he predicted that the state would hit its goal sometime this week.

MDH numbers show that 2,897,629 people 16 and older are fully vaccinated, or 62.8%.

Wednesday, June 30

New cases remain under the 100-mark despite concerns about more virulent COVID strains, but data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects the continuing deadly impact of the virus.

MDH says 81 new infections were reported in the last day, bringing the state total to 605,365 since the pandemic hit. Those cases are based on results from 9,100 tests (7,965 PCR, 1,133 antigen) processed in private and state labs, a relatively low testing volume.

After no new deaths were reported Tuesday, MDH attributed an additional seven deaths across the state to COVID Wednesday. That brings Minnesota's total to just short of 7,600 (7,594).