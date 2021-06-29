Live updates: MDH reports zero additional COVID deaths for second time in June

Here is the latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, June 29

MDH reports zero daily deaths, first time since June 2

Percentage of Minnesotans partially vaccinated sits at 66.8%, July 1 deadline for 70% goal draws near

Walz to give up emergency powers by Aug. 1

Zero deaths from COVID-19 were recorded during the last day, according to data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the first time in nearly a month with no fatalities.

The last time MDH recorded zero deaths was June 2, although just one fatality was reported on June 22. Minnesota's death toll from COVID remains at 7,587. People between the ages of 85 and 89 account for the largest grouping of deaths, with 1,360 in just 6,769 diagnosed cases.

New cases of the virus remain in double digits, with 79 infections reported. Those new cases are based on results from 5,069 tests (4,432 PCR, 637 antigen) processed in private labs, an extremely low testing volume. That brings total cases to 605,297 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

Hennepin County, the most populated county in the state, has documented 125,181 COVID cases and 1,787 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,559 cases and 902 deaths, Dakota County with 46,908 cases and 472 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,841 cases and 461 fatalities.

Hospitalizations remain below the 100 mark statewide, with 97 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Monday. MDH says just 23 of those patients show symptoms serious enough to require ICU care.

As of Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., MDH's vaccination dashboard had not been updated with Sunday's data. The most recent data as of Saturday shows that about 66.8% of the state's 16+ population have been at least partially vaccinated.

Gov. Tim Walz set a goal to vaccinate 70% of the state's 16+ population vaccinated by July 1. An MDH spokesperson said Monday that according to CDC numbers, Minnesota is over 69% of those eligible with at least one dose, and that hitting the goal of 70% by July 1 may still be possible.

Monday, June 28

11 a.m.

Data shared Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) suggests it is unlikely the the state will hit a goal set by Gov. Tim Walz of having 70% of eligible Minnesotans partially vaccinated by July 1.

As of Saturday the state vaccination dashboard says 66.8% of those age 16 or older (3,052,188 people) have received at least one dose. That number has grown by about one-tenth of a percent per day in recent days, with daily vaccination numbers far lower than earlier in the pandemic. MDH says 2,881,496 people 16-plus (63.5%) have completed their series and are totally vaccinated.

When asked about the numbers and whether Minnesota would hit the 70% goal, MDH spokesman Doug Schultz said the answer depends upon the data used. He says the Minnesota COVID vaccine dashboard includes only data from the state reporting system, and does not wrap in a number of federal sources, like VA hospitals, Native American health services, and other programs.

Schultz said according to CDC numbers, Minnesota is over 69% of those eligible with at least one dose, and that hitting the goal may still be possible.

He shared the following statement from MDH.

Every day, thousands of Minnesotans get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, even as the vaccination pace around the country has slowed. We know these vaccines work: cases and hospitalizations have plummeted as more Minnesotans get their vaccine. That’s why President Biden set a goal to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults 18 years of age and older by July 4. With 69.6% of Minnesota adults having at least one dose of vaccine, we are working hard to meet that target.

MDH recorded 82 new COVID infections in the past day, bringing the total number of cases to 605,218 since the beginning of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 8,488 tests (7,091 PCR, 1,397 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Minnesota's four largest counties report the most COVID activity, accounting for more than 44% of the state's total cases. Hennepin County has recorded 125,156 cases 1,788 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,553 cases and 902 deaths, Dakota County with 46,900 cases and 472 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,828 cases and 461 fatalities.

Another five people have perished from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,587 since March of 2020. Of those deaths just under 59% are associated with long-term care and assisted living settings.