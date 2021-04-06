Live updates: New Minnesota COVID cases below 200

Here are the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the effort to vaccinate every resident.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, June 7

New Minnesota COVID cases dip below 200

HyVee teams with Sanneh Foundation for St. Paul vaccination clinic

Walz announces pop-up community vaccination clinic at MSP Airport

'Cheers for the Vaccine' campaign offers beer, cocktails for new vaccinations

Gov. Walz announces vaccine incentives in Minnesota

New COVID cases dipped under the 200 mark, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The department says 196 new infections were reported in the last day, bringing the state total to 602,880 since the beginning of the pandemic. Those new cases were based on results from 10,367 tests (8,911 PCR, 1,456 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a low testing volume that reflects weekend activity.

MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Young adults ages 20 to 24 account for the latest single grouping of cases with 58,246 and four deaths, while those 85 to 89 make up the largest group of fatalities with 1,346 in just 6,761 cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity in the state with 124,575 cases and 1,761 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,351 cases and 889 deaths, Dakota County with 46,701 cases and 465 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,611 cases and 456 fatalities.

Two more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing total deaths in the state to 7,467. Of those fatalities 4,442 (59%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

COVID hospitalizations remain slightly down but fairly steady with 243 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of last Friday and 63 requiring treatment in ICU. Total hospitalizations are listed at 32,243 since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

As of Saturday, 65.2% of Minnesotans currently eligible to be vaccinated (age 16 and up) had received at least one shot. That's a total of 2,964,813 people. The state is likely to pass the three million mark this week. MDH says 60.1% of eligible Minnesotans (2,663,064 people) have completed the COVID vaccine series and are considered fully vaccinated.

A total of 5,398,438 doses of vaccine have been administered.

In an effort to reach the goal of 70% of eligible Minnesotans at least partially vaccinated by July 4, partners like Hy-Vee and the Sanneh Foundation are reaching out to populations who may be hesitant to getting vaccinated, or have challenges with transportation and scheduling. The two are teaming up to hold free vaccination clinics at the Conway Community Center in St. Paul, Minnesota June 10 and 12, with second-dose follow-up clinics set for July 8 and 10.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at each clinic, with shots available to individuals 12 years of age and older. Minors must have parental/guardian consent to receive the vaccine.

Hy-Vee says those who would like to schedule an appointment can do so on the company's website. Click here to schedule for June 10, and here to schedule for June 12.

Individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1 and November 1, 2021, can receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

Sunday, June 6

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced 271 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Minnesota's new cases have remained under 300 most days in the past week.

MDH also reported 4 additional deaths from the virus, bringing the state's total to 7,465. Of those cases, 4,442 (about 59.5%) were tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, MDH reports that 602,686 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 43,582 came from antigen tests and are considered probable COVID cases.

MDH says 2,958,628 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 65.1% of the state's eligible 16+ population. Of that group, 2,650,061 are fully vaccinated, or about 59.9% of those currently eligible.

Officials have announced a series of new initiatives to get more people vaccinated and reach the state's goal of 70%, including chances at rewards for people who get vaccinated in a certain time frame.

One-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning Saturday. Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that the temporary clinic will provide the shots to travelers seven days a week at Terminal 1.