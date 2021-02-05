Live updates: Minnesota nearing 2 million residents completely vaccinated

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, May 3

MDH: COVID cases, hospitalizations both down

Nearly 60% of Minnesota's eligible population at least partially vaccinated

White House: 100 million Americans now fully vaccinated against COVID

Guidelines relaxed for wearing masks outdoors

COVID-19 vaccination appointments now available directly through Vaccine Connector

11 a.m.

The state of Minnesota is nearing a significant milestone in the battle against COVID-19, as the number of people considered completely vaccinated will almost certainly hit the two million mark this week.

As of Saturday 1,984,517 people have completed their vaccine series, 45% of those currently eligible to receive vaccine. Based on the daily vaccination numbers posted on the state dashboard, the milestone of two million completely vaccinated should be recorded in the next couple of days. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 2,585,053 people have received at least one immunization (58.6% of those eligible).

New COVID infections are down, with MDH reporting 1,105 new cases based on 20,527 tests (16,016 PCR, 4,511 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Testing volume and case numbers tend to be lower on Mondays and Tuesdays, as those reports reflect weekend activity.

Minnesota now has recorded 580,340 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, with 39,542 of those based on antigen tests. Health officials consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a PCR test is considered confirmed. Young adults ages 20 to 24 account for the most cases in one age group, with 56,368 and four fatalities.

Hospitalizations continue to trend down as well, with 576 people being treated on an inpatient basis as of Sunday, 155 of those in ICU. Total hospitalizations are now up to 30,370 since the virus arrived in Minnesota.

MDH says 559,036 people who at one time tested positive for COVID have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Three more people have died of COVID, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,163. The virus has had the most deadly impact on those ages 85 to 89, with 1,320 deaths in just 6,661 diagnosed cases.

The state's four most populous counties have recorded the most COVID activity. Hennepin County has documented 120,414 cases and 1,707 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 50,136 cases and 864 deaths, Dakota County with 44,828 cases and 439 deaths, and Anoka County with 40,609 cases and 432 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has seen the least COVID activity, with 155 positive cases and zero deaths.

Sunday, May 2

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,713 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and 6 additional deaths. That total follows five consecutive days with 10 or more new deaths. The total number of fatalities in Minnesota is 7,160.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 1,427 confirmed cases and 286 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 579,235, with 39,337 of those as antigen test results.

As for vaccinations, MDH said 2,574,895 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- about 58.4% of Minnesota's eligible population. Of that group, 1,972,888 are fully vaccinated against the virus. That's about 44.7% of the state's eligible population.

To date, 30,360 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 6,183 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 557,099 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.