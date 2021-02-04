Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue upward trend

The latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, April 2

Surge in COVID cases continues, rising above 2,500 for first time since Jan. 4

MDH releases new guidance relaxing assisted living dining, socializing policies

Case positivity rate rises to 5.4%

New community vaccination site opening in Oakdale

New cases of COVID-19 continue to trend upwards, with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recording 2,553 new infections in the last day. That's up from the 2,140 reported Thursday, and in recent days health officials have expressed concern about cases rising above the 1,500 mark.

Friday's new cases are the highest number reported since Jan. 4, when 3,148 were documented. The new cases are based on results from 50,517 tests (41,246 PCR, 9,271 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a fairly high testing volume.

Health experts consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

On Thursday's MDH media briefing, MDH Infectious Diseases Director Kris Ehresmann told reporters that case positivity rate has risen to 5.4%, putting it in the "caution" category.

The rising rate of current hospitalizations has also been mentioned as a concern by MDH in recent days. As of Thursday, 439 people were being treated for COVID in hospitals across the state, 112 of them in ICU. Bed availability across the Twin Cities is down for both ICU and non-ICU spots, with just 2.5% of non-ICU beds open for patients (94 beds). The number of ICU beds open are listed at just 34 (4.9% open).

Total hospitalizations are up to 27,476 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,651 requiring ICU care.

Four more Minnesotans died from coronavirus, bringing total deaths to 6,864.

The latest data available on the state vaccine dashboard shows Wednesday was a busy day for vaccinations, with 52,167 doses being administered to Minnesotans. That helped bring the number of state residents who have received at least one immunization to 1,720,811, an even 39% of the state's 5.6 million residents. The number of people considered fully immunized (having completed the two-shot series) is up to 1,088,327, 24.7% of Minnesota's population.

Young adults ages 20 to 24 remain the most active group when it comes to COVID infections, with 51,497 cases and four fatalities. The group most impacted by COVID deaths is those between 85 and 89, with 1,291 deaths in 6,494 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County, the most populous county in the state, reports the most COVID activity with 109,060 cases and 1,648 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 45,433 cases and 841 deaths, Dakota County with 39,789 cases and 409 deaths, and Anoka County with 35,883 and 407 fatalities.

Thursday, April 1

2 p.m.

Due to improving overall COVID infection numbers at long-term care facilities, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is upgrading guidance to allow residents and their families more freedom in open dining and activities.

MDH Infectious Diseases Director Kris Ehresmann says people at assisted living-type facilities who are fully vaccinated can now dine and take part in activities like cards and socializing at distances less than 6 feet if fully masked.

She said MDH made the change due to lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in assisted living facilities, and higher vaccination rates of residents.

Ehresmann also discussed revised CDC recommendations that now allow residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities to leave for trips or visits of less than 24-hours, regardless of vaccination status, without quarantining when they return.

For more on the new guidance visit the MDH website.

Ehresmann did express concern at the rising number of cases reported Thursday (2,140) and a case positivity rate of 5.4, which is in the caution range.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield told reporters that the state is continuing to see the spread of variant COVID strains, especially the B.1.1.7 virus, which is thought to have started in the United Kingdom. She says this variant is thought to be 50% more contagious, and in the U.K has shown to have a 64% higher death rate for those who contract it.

Lynfield said strains other than B.1.1.7 seem to not respond to conventional treatments and therapies, and antibodies from people who have had the virus may not neutralize those variants.

