Live updates: Minnesota remains in double digit COVID deaths, new cases steady

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, May 19

COVID deaths jump to 14 from zero reported Monday

Target, Hy-Vee and Home Depot end mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul keep mask ordinances in place for now

Kids in school will still be required to wear masks through the end of the academic year

Daily COVID deaths are again in double digits, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

An additional 15 people have lost their lives to the virus, after 14 deaths were reported Tuesday. Minnesota's death toll now stands at 7,325, and Gov. Walz and state health officials have consistently emphasized that each of those people had family, friends, and were important and more than just numbers.

MDH and the Walz administration say getting every resident in the state completely vaccinated against COVID is the way to stop those deaths, but numbers from the vaccine dashboard suggests the effort is slowing down. The percentage of people currently eligible to receive the vaccine who have received at least one dose (2,749,383) is at 61.9%, having moved very little in recent days. The number of people who have completed their COVID shot sequence is actually drawing closer to that number, with 2,369,346 eligible Minnesotans (53.7%) now considered fully vaccinated.

New daily infections are at 658 Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 596,186. Of those cases, 42,447 are based on antigen tests. Health professionals say a positive antigen test is considered a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Young adults in the 20-24 age group make up the largest coronavirus case grouping with 57,662 cases and four deaths.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity with 123,262 cases and 1,738 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 51,702 cases and 879 deaths, Dakota County with 46,159 cases and 454 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,021 cases and 441 deaths.

COVID hospitalizations remain steady with 420 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Tuesday. Of those patients, 112 are being treated in ICU for more serious symptoms. Total hospitalizations are at 31,584 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

MDH says 581,861 people who tested positive for COVID have now improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Tuesday, May 18

11 a.m.

New COVID case numbers are low, but data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows deaths jumping from zero yesterday back into double-digits.

MDH recorded 14 additional fatalities from the virus in the past day, bringing total deaths to 7,310. Of those deaths 4,390 (60%) are linked to assisted living or long-term care settings. People between 85 and 89 have the most COVID-related deaths of any age group with 1,330 in just 6,716 diagnosed cases.

State health officials say 519 new infections were reported, bringing Minnesota's case total to 595,532 since the beginning of the pandemic. The new cases are based on 10,578 tests (9,255 PCR, 1,323 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a low testing volume, which is usually the case on Tuesdays as the numbers reflect weekend activity.

The state's four most populous counties are reporting the most COVID activity: Hennepin County has documented 123,162 cases and 1,735 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 51,644 cases and 876 deaths, Dakota County with 46,114 cases and 454 deaths, and Anoka County with 49,148 cases and 441 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to COVID remain fairly steady, with 440 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Monday. Of those patients 112 show symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. In the Twin Cities system 2.3% of non-ICU hospital beds are available, with vacant ICU beds currently at 5.3%.

Total hospitalizations are now up to 31,520. MDH says 580,838 people who once tested positive for COVID have improved to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

As of Sunday the number of eligible people considered fully vaccinated was listed at 2,349,214 (53.3%), while 2,739,423 people have received at least one dose (61.7% of those 16 and older). MDH has not yet shared data on the number of Minnesotans ages 12 through 15 who have been immunized.