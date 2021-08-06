Live updates: New Minnesota COVID cases move closer to 100 mark

Here are the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the effort to vaccinate every resident.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, June 8

MDH reports 125 new COVID cases on low testing volume

HyVee teams with Sanneh Foundation for St. Paul vaccination clinic

Walz announces pop-up community vaccination clinic at MSP Airport

'Cheers for the Vaccine' campaign offers beer, cocktails for new vaccinations

Gov. Walz announces vaccine incentives in Minnesota

Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota continue to drop, with data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflecting just 125 new infections in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The new cases are based on results from 6,951 tests (6,239 PCR, 712 antigen) processed in private labs. That is an extremely low testing volume, which is common in Tuesday reporting as they reflect activity from the previous Sunday.

Still, MDH has not reported a case number this low since April 21 of 2020, when 97 new infections were recorded.

Minnesota's COVID case count now stands at 603,005, of which 43,626 are associated with antigen tests. MDH considers a positive antigen tests a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 are the largest case grouping, with 58,261 infections and four deaths.

The state's four most populous counties continue to record the most COVID activity: Hennepin County reports a total of 124,608 cases and 1,762 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,362 cases and 889 deaths, Dakota County with 46,706 cases and 465 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,618 cases and 456 fatalities.

Two more deaths are attributed to the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,469 since the pandemic began. One person was from Hennepin County between the ages of 60 and 64, and the other from St. Louis County in their early-to-mid 50s.

Those between 85 and 89 account for the most deaths, with 1,346 in just 6.762 cases.

Hospitalizations took a significant drop from last week, with just 201 people across the state being treated for COVID on an in-patient basis, 57 of them in ICU. Total hospitalizations now stand at 32,256 since March of 2020.

The number of eligible Minnesotans who are at least partially vaccinated continues to stall out. As of Sunday, the number of those ages 16-plus who have received at least one shot stood at 2,966,964, 65.3% of the eligible population. More than 60% of those have completed their COVID sequence and are considered fully vaccinated (2,669,061).

Governor Tim Walz is continuing his push to make vaccines convenient. On Tuesday afternoon, he and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will hold a press conference at the state's latest pop-up community clinic at MSP International Airport, to urge travelers who have not been immunized to stop by and get a free dose of COVID vaccine.

The goal is to get 70% of Minnesotans at least partially vaccinated by July 4, but with the current numbers increasing by just a tenth of a percentage point or two each day, it is uncertain whether that goal will be met.

Monday, June 7

11 a.m.

New COVID cases dipped under the 200 mark, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The department says 196 new infections were reported in the last day, bringing the state total to 602,880 since the beginning of the pandemic. Those new cases were based on results from 10,367 tests (8,911 PCR, 1,456 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a low testing volume that reflects weekend activity.

MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Young adults ages 20 to 24 account for the latest single grouping of cases with 58,246 and four deaths, while those 85 to 89 make up the largest group of fatalities with 1,346 in just 6,761 cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity in the state with 124,575 cases and 1,761 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,351 cases and 889 deaths, Dakota County with 46,701 cases and 465 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,611 cases and 456 fatalities.

Two more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing total deaths in the state to 7,467. Of those fatalities 4,442 (59%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

COVID hospitalizations remain slightly down but fairly steady with 243 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of last Friday and 63 requiring treatment in ICU. Total hospitalizations are listed at 32,243 since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

As of Saturday, 65.2% of Minnesotans currently eligible to be vaccinated (age 16 and up) had received at least one shot. That's a total of 2,964,813 people. The state is likely to pass the three million mark this week. MDH says 60.1% of eligible Minnesotans (2,663,064 people) have completed the COVID vaccine series and are considered fully vaccinated.

A total of 5,398,438 doses of vaccine have been administered.

In an effort to reach the goal of 70% of eligible Minnesotans at least partially vaccinated by July 4, partners like Hy-Vee and the Sanneh Foundation are reaching out to populations who may be hesitant to getting vaccinated, or have challenges with transportation and scheduling. The two are teaming up to hold free vaccination clinics at the Conway Community Center in St. Paul, Minnesota June 10 and 12, with second-dose follow-up clinics set for July 8 and 10.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at each clinic, with shots available to individuals 12 years of age and older. Minors must have parental/guardian consent to receive the vaccine.

Hy-Vee says those who would like to schedule an appointment can do so on the company's website. Click here to schedule for June 10, and here to schedule for June 12.