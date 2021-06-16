Live updates: Minnesota hits milestone of 3 million partially vaccinated

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to vaccinate residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, June 16

MDH says 3,005,706 people now partially vaccinated

New COVID cases remain below 100 for two consecutive days

Full FDA approval may prove key to continuing vaccination effort

Novavax study shows its shot is highly effective against COVID

Minnesota has officially moved past the milestone of having more than 3 million people partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data released on the state vaccine dashboard Wednesday shows that 3,005,706 people have now received at least dose of vaccine, an even 66% of those age 16 and up. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 2,774,889 people (61.6% age 16-plus) have completed the COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated.

MDH says 96,343 young people ages 12-15 have received at least one shot, and that a total of 5,545,231 doses have been administered to Minnesotans since the vaccination effort started.

New COVID cases remain under the 100 mark, with health officials reporting 91 new infections in the last day. Those new cases are based on 9,005 tests (7,634 PCR, 1,371 antigen) processed in the last reporting period. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed case of COVID, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota has now recorded 604,052 cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Five more people have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,523.

Hospitalizations from COVID ticked up slightly to 151, with 56 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. Total hospitalizations are up to 32,455 since May 2020.

MDH says 595,378 people who once tested positive for the virus have now passed the point where they require isolation.

Tuesday, June 15

11 a.m.



In another sign of progress in the battle against COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting fewer than 100 new cases for the first time in over a year.

Health officials recorded just 95 new infections in the past day, the first time in double digits since April 21, 2020, and the fewest single day cases since 94 were reported on April 10, 2020.

The new cases are based on a very low volume of 7,051 tests (6,324 PCR, 727 antigen). Tuesday's volume is usually the lowest of the week as the numbers reflect testing from Sunday.

Minnesota has now documented 603,966 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 43,804 of them based on antigen tests. Health officials consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR case is considered a confirmed case.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest single group of cases with 58,332 and four deaths. Those between 85 and 89 account for the largest grouping of fatalities with 1,354 in 6,765 diagnosed cases.

One person has died of the virus, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,518.

COVID hospitalizations have dropped and are currently reported at 147 as of Monday, with 49 people requiring care in ICU. Total hospitalizations are now at 32,423 since March of 2020.