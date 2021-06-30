Live updates: MDH reports 81 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Here is the latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, June 30

Walz to give up emergency powers July 1

MDH reports 81 new COVID cases, 7 additional deaths

Percentage of Minnesotans partially vaccinated sits at 66.9%, July 1 deadline for 70% goal draws near

New cases remain under the 100-mark despite concerns about more virulent COVID strains, but data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects the continuing deadly impact of the virus.

MDH says 81 new infections were reported in the last day, bringing the state total to 605,365 since the pandemic hit. Those cases are based on results from 9,100 tests (7,965 PCR, 1,133 antigen) processed in private and state labs, a relatively low testing volume.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

After no new deaths were reported Tuesday, MDH attributed an additional seven deaths across the state to COVID Wednesday. That brings Minnesota's total to just short of 7,600 (7,594). Two of those deaths came in Washington County, while Hennepin, Itasca, Otter Tail and Ramsey each registered one fatalities in the last day.

Hospitalizations remain fairly steady with 97 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Tuesday. Of those patients, 23 are showing symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU. Total hospitalizations due to the virus have reached 32,668.

MDH says 597,013 people who at one time tested positive for COVID no longer need to be isolated.

The state vaccine dashboard shows slow increases in new vaccinations, with the number of Minnesotans who are partially vaccinated against COVID remaining under 67% (3,055,977 people age 16 and older). Those who have completed the COVID shot sequence and are considered fully vaccinated (2,886,771 people) make up 63.5% of those 16 and older.

Tuesday, June 29

11 a.m.



Zero deaths from COVID-19 were recorded during the last day, according to data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the first time in nearly a month with no fatalities.

The last time MDH recorded zero deaths was June 2, although just one fatality was reported on June 22. Minnesota's death toll from COVID remains at 7,587. People between the ages of 85 and 89 account for the largest grouping of deaths, with 1,360 in just 6,769 diagnosed cases.

New cases of the virus remain in double digits, with 79 infections reported. Those new cases are based on results from 5,069 tests (4,432 PCR, 637 antigen) processed in private labs, an extremely low testing volume. That brings total cases to 605,297 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

Hennepin County, the most populated county in the state, has documented 125,181 COVID cases and 1,787 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,559 cases and 902 deaths, Dakota County with 46,908 cases and 472 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,841 cases and 461 fatalities.

Hospitalizations remain below the 100 mark statewide, with 97 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Monday. MDH says just 23 of those patients show symptoms serious enough to require ICU care.

As of Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., MDH's vaccination dashboard had not been updated with Sunday's data. The most recent data as of Saturday shows that about 66.8% of the state's 16+ population have been at least partially vaccinated.