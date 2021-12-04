Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations top 650, as cases remain high

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, April 12

Another day of new COVID cases near 2,000

2 Minnesota colleges will not require vaccinations for students to return to campus, others deciding

MDH: More than 2 million in Minnesota at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

State opens new permanent COVID vaccination site in Lino Lakes

Minnesota administers 3 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New COVID-19 case numbers remain high, according to data shared Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials recorded 1,994 new infections in the last day, bringing total COVID cases to 544,046 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases were based on results from 24,001 tests (20,925 PCR, 3,076 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR tests a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Hospitalizations related to COVID continue to increase at an alarming rate, with 651 people being treated on an in-patient basis as of Sunday. Of those patients 161 are being cared for in ICU. MDH officials said last week they believe the increase in hospitalizations is due to the increasing presence of the B.1.1.7 variant, which has a higher rate of spread and results in more serious illness.

Total hospitalizations are now up to 28,255 since the virus arrived in Minnesota, with 5,781 people requiring treatment in ICU.

Two more deaths from COVID have been reported in the past day, bringing fatalities to 6,959. Of those deaths 4,319, or 62% of them are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

The most recent data displayed on the state vaccine dashboard indicates 2,084,627 Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of vaccine as of Saturday, 47.3% of the state's eligible population (ages 16 and up). Of that number, 1,420,318 have completed their COVID-19 series and are considered fully vaccinated (32.2%).

Vaccination numbers continue to ramp up, with 83,493 people receiving immunizations Wednesday, 95,115 Thursday and 64,300 Friday.

Minnesota's four most populous counties have recorded the most COVID-19 activity. Hennepin County reports 113,380 cases and 1,672 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 46,597 cases and 847 deaths, Dakota County with 41,493 cases and 415 deaths, and Anoka County with 37,550 cases and 413 deaths.

Sunday, April 11

11 a.m.

Minnesota has passed another milestone: More than 2 million people in the state are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday that 2,050,888 people in the state have received at least one vaccine dose -- about 46.5% of Minnesota's eligible population. Of that group, 1,386,766 are fully vaccinated. That makes up about 31.4% of Minnesota's eligible population.

This is not the first vaccination milestone Minnesota has passed in recent days; health officials announced Thursday that more than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

However, health officials in recent briefings have warned about other COVID-19 trends, like rising hospitalization rates and the increase of COVID-19 variants in the state.

Also Sunday, MDH reported 1,784 new COVID-19 cases. The new total follows four days in a row with new case totals over 2,000.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 1,515 confirmed cases and 269 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 542,053, with 33,445 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 13 new deaths from the virus were reported. The total number of fatalities in Minnesota is 6,957.

To date, 28,229 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 5,781 of them needing care in the ICU.