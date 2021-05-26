Live updates: MDH records under 500 new COVID cases for fourth consecutive day

Here are the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the effort to vaccinate every resident.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, May 26

State Fairgrounds vaccination site begins Johnson & Johnson vaccinations; walk-in appointments available until June 8



MDH reports 4th consecutive day of new cases under 500

Moderna says COVID vaccine is safe, effective for kids 12-17

White House: U.S. to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated on Tuesday

Minnesota health officials release first data on child vaccinations

New cases of COVID-19 remained under the 500 mark for the fourth consecutive day, according to data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH recorded 438 new infections in the last day, bringing the state to a total of 599,909 cases since the pandemic began. Those cases are based on results from 18,984 tests (13,990 PCR, 4,994 antigen) processed in private and state labs. A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Another 12 Minnesotans have lost their lives to COVID, the second consecutive day of double-digit deaths after zero were reported Monday. That brings total fatalities to 7,393, of which 60% (4,422) are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state vaccine dashboard is now reporting vaccinations among those ages 12 to 15 as Minnesota turns its attention to young people. As of Monday 62,595 doses had been administered to this age group. State health officials say 57.2% of eligible residents have completed their COVID shot series and are considered fully vaccinated (2,524,113 people), while 63.7% have received at least one dose (2,871,544 people).

Overall, 5,181,371 total doses of vaccine have been administered to Minnesotans, 54.9% which were Pfizer, 40.6% Moderna, and 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.

On Wednesday the Walz administration announced that the community vaccination site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately on a walk-in basis, and will continue through June 8. The hope is that the convenience of requiring only a single shot to become fully vaccinated will be a draw to those who are hesitant about getting immunized against COVID.

“The vaccine is safe, it’s free, and most importantly, it works,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in a released statement. “Now, it’s easier than ever for Minnesotans to access their vaccine at State Fairgrounds – no appointment, payment, insurance, or ID required.“

Daily hospitalizations are slowly trending down, with 364 people being treated across the state on an inpatient basis as of Tuesday. Of those patients, 90 have symptoms serious enough to require ICU care. Total hospitalizations are now at 31,947.

COVID activity is highest in Minnesota's population centers, with Hennepin County reporting 123,944 cases and 1,749 deaths, Ramsey County 52,049 cases and 887 deaths, Dakota County 46,460 cases and 461 deaths, and Anoka County 42,378 cases and 447 fatalities.

Cook County has noted the least COVID activity with 168 cases and zero deaths.

Young adults ages 20 to 24 are linked to the largest group of cases with 57,974 cases and four deaths. The virus has had the deadliest impact on those ages 85 to 89, with 1,338 fatalities in just 6,742 diagnosed cases.

Tuesday, May 25

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 256 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Tuesday, the lowest daily count in nearly a year.

Case numbers tend to be lower early in the week, as weekend testing numbers go down, according to MDH trends. Tuesday's count is the lowest daily number since June 23, 2020, when 245 cases were reported. Cases in general have been trending downward, with daily numbers staying below 1,000 since May 14.

On Tuesday, MDH began to release vaccination data for 12- to 15-year-olds on its website.

The first data comes nearly two weeks after the FDA gave emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to that younger age group.

According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Sunday 60,711 kids ages 12-15 had received at least one vaccine dose, and 107 had their full series. The most recent vaccine data is as of May 23.

Just over 2.86 million Minnesotans have at least one dose, and over 2.5 million have a completed series.