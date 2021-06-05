Live updates: MDH: Nearly 60% of eligible Minnesotans partially vaccinated

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, May 7

Nearly 60% of Minnesota's eligible population at least partially vaccinated



Walz sets timeline for dropping statewide restrictions, mask mandate

Minnesota moves past 2 million considered fully vaccinated

Walmart, Sam's Club offer walk-up vaccinations at 80 MN locations



Numbers from the vaccination dashboard Friday reflect that Minnesota is not far from meeting the goal set by Gov. Walz to drop the statewide mask mandate.

As of Wednesday (the most recent numbers available), 2,628,225 people have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, just under 60% of those eligible. Walz said in a live address yesterday that once 70% of those eligible (ages 16 and up) receive one immunization, the mask mandate will be over. The latest that will happen, the governor said, is July 1.

Just under 47% of eligible Minnesotans (46.9%) have completed their COVID series, and are considered fully vaccinated.

Daily data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,453 new infections were recorded in the last day, bringing the state case total to 585,677 since the pandemic began. The new cases are based on results from 43,897 tests (37,264 PCR, 6,633 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

MDH reports that another 12 people have died from the virus, bringing total state fatalities to 7,216. Of those deaths 4,377 (61%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities. The virus has been deadliest among those ages 85 to 89, with 1,322 deaths in just 6,681 diagnosed cases.

Young adults between 20 and 24 account for the largest grouping of cases with 56,787 and four fatalities.

As of Thursday 560 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Minnesota, 144 of them in ICU. In total, 30,855 people have been hospitalized with the virus since March 2020.

State health officials say 564,326 people who have tested positive have passed the point where they need to be isolated.

The four most populated counties in the state are also the ones reporting the most COVID activity. Hennepin County has recorded 121,415 cases and 1,720 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 50,647 cases and 870 deaths, Dakota County with 45,309 cases and 445 deaths, and Anoka County with 41,050 cases and 434 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 156 cases and no deaths.

Thursday, May 6

2 p.m.

More eyes will be focused on Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccination rate now that Gov. Tim Walz has tied it to ending the statewide mask mandate.

On Thursday Walz announced a three-step timeline leading to the end of most statewide restrictions by May 28, and to dropping the mask mandate as soon as 70% of currently eligible Minnesotans (age 16 and older) get at least one dose of vaccine. As of Tuesday that percentage was at 59.3, with 2,614,319 people having received at least one shot.

Yesterday the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Minnesota had hit a significant vaccination milestone, with more than 2 million people having completed their COVID series to be considered completely vaccinated. Today that number is at 2,035,325 (46.1% of those eligible).

Of counties in the Twin Cities metro, most are above the 60% threshold with eligible people receiving one or more immunizations. Sherburne County lags behind with a rate of under 40%.

Restrictions will be lifted despite Minnesota's continuing battle against the virus. On Thursday MDH reported 1,661 new infections, bringing total COVID cases to 584,227 since the pandemic started. The new cases are based on 38,262 tests (34,065 PCR, 4,197 antigen) processed in private and state labs. A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Another 13 lives have been lost to the virus, pushing Minnesota's total fatalities to 7,204. Current COVID hospitalizations across the state are steady with 565 patients being treated on an inpatient basis, 152 of them in ICU. That brings total hospitalizations up to 30,783.