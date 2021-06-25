Live updates: MDH reports 11 new COVID deaths, 111 cases

Here is the latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, June 25

MDH reports 11 deaths, first double digit daily total in 2 weeks

AP reports nearly all recent COVID deaths are among unvaccinated

Japanese emperor voices concern over Olympics, pandemic

Experts say benefits of vaccine outweigh small heart risk

11 a.m.

While COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend mostly lower across the state of Minnesota, the virus is still claiming the lives of family members, friends, and valued community members.

Data for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 11 deaths from COVID were reported in the last day, bringing total fatalities to 7,572. The last time daily deaths were in double digits was June 11, when 12 were recorded. Four of those fatalities occurred in Hennepin County, while two were in Crow Wing County.

MDH says 111 new infections were confirmed by results from 14,418 tests (11,751 PCR, 2,667 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is only considered probable.

The new cases bring Minnesota's total to 604,971 since the pandemic began.

Hennepin County has seen the most COVID activity with 125,080 cases and 1,785 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,538 cases and 899 deaths, Dakota County with 46,883 cases and 471 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,812 cases and 459 fatalities.

Hospitalizations due to COVID have dropped near the 100 mark, with 107 people being treated on an inpatient bases as of Thursday. Of those patients, 27 are being cared for in ICU.

The percentage of Minnesotans age 16 and older who have received at least one shot ticked up by just a tenth of a percent, now reported at 66.6% (3,040,505 people). MDH says 2,847,971 of those eligible (62.8%) have completed the COVID series and are completely vaccinated.

In all, state health officials say more than 5.6 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered.

Thursday, June 24

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 infections in Minnesota are back over the 100-case mark, after a number of recent days dipping into double digits.

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 138 new cases reported in the past day, based on results from 13,585 tests (10,812 PCR, 2,773 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Total cases in Minnesota have risen to 604,879 since the pandemic began.

Young adults ages 20 to 24 make up the largest grouping of Minnesota's cases with 58,416 and five deaths, followed closely by their 25 to 29-year-old counterparts with 53,539 cases and eight deaths.

Six more people have died from the virus, bringing COVID fatalities in the state to 7,561. Two of the newly reported deaths occurred in St. Louis County, including one involving a person between 35 and 39.

Of total deaths, 4,467 (59%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations remain flat with 117 people across the state being treated on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday, just 32 of them in intensive care.

Minnesota's vaccination effort continues at a crawl, with the percentage of eligible residents bumping up an average of one-tenth of a point per day recently. MDH says 66.5% of those age 16 and older have received at least one dose, 3,036,133 people as of Tuesday. Nearly as many have completed their COVID shot series and are considered completely vaccinated: 2,840,671 people, or 62.7% of those eligible.