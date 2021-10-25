Live updates: Minnesota again tops 3,000 new COVID cases, 22 deaths reported

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Oct. 25

Data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects another day of new COVID cases above the 3,000 threshold, a level that supports the growing concern of state health officials about transmission of the delta variant and the increasing strain on our health system.

MDH says between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, 3,010 new infections were recorded, bringing total cases in the state to 773,227 since the pandemic began. Those new cases are based on 59,125 tests (50,753 PCR, 8,372 antigen) processed in private and state labs, a relatively high volume.

The Walz administration has been emphasizing increased testing, setting up rapid testing sites in communities around the state. The rationale is that adults and children (who can't yet be vaccinated) can quarantine and avoid further exposures if they test and learn they are positive for the virus.

Another 22 Minnesotans have lost their lives to COVID, including a Ramsey County resident in their mid-to-late 30s, and three others in their mid-to-late 40s. That brings total fatalities in the state to 8,559. Health officials say of that number 4,731 (55%) are associated with assisted living or long-term care settings.

Hospitalizations appear to be trending down slightly, after reaching over 1,000 in recent days. As of Friday 907 people were being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis across Minnesota, with 227 of those requiring ICU care. Bed availability remains fairly low in areas of the state, including the Twin Cities where just 8 ICU beds (1.3% of supply across the system) were open. MDH says 57 non-ICU beds were open (1.6% of supply) as of Friday.

The state vaccination dashboard says 6,788,261 total doses of vaccine have been administered across the state, of which 60% are Pfizer, 35.7% Moderna and 4.3% Johnson & Johnson. The most recent data available shows 3,452,704 people age 16 and older have received at least one immunization (74.5%) while 3,285,805 of those have completed their shot series and are considered fully vaccinated against COVID.

MDH says 153,040 children ages 12 to 15 are completely vaccinated, and a decision by the CDC as early as tomorrow could make children 5 to 11 eligible to be immunized as well.

Friday, Oct. 22

11 a.m.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,150 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with more than 20 people dying from the virus.

The cumulative case total in the state is now at 770,246 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also reported 22 deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing total deaths to 8,537 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 4,725 of those deaths (55%) have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The fatalities reported Friday include four people between the ages of 35 and 54 in St. Louis, Ramsey, and Itasca Counties.

According to MDH's latest available data, 915 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state with 692 in non-ICU beds and 223 in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations continue to trend downward slightly, after peaking above 1,000 one week ago.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 40,442.

MDH reported 6,770,883 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,449,658 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number 3,282,820 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (71.0%).

The state vaccine dashboard says of the total doses that have been administered in Minnesota, nearly 60% are Pfizer, nearly 36% Moderna and just 4.3% are Johnson & Johnson.

9 a.m.

State health officials say Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white Minnesotans over the past month.

The director of the Center for American Indian and Minority Health at the University of Minnesota, Mary Owen, says there are large pockets of unvaccinated people in the 18 to 49 age range in Minnesota’s tribal communities and across the country.

Owen attributes that in part to vaccine access. She says that’s especially concerning because Native Americans have high rates of health disparities and challenges that put them at higher risk for serious illness, such as diabetes.