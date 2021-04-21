Live updates: MDH reports 193 hospitalized in ICU due to COVID, highest since December 30

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, April 21

COVID ICU hospitalizations at 193, highest since late Dec.

MDH unveils new Mobile Vaccination Units

All U.S. adults now vaccine eligible

Minnesota passes 7,000 reported COVID-19 deaths

MDH: More than 1.6 million in Minnesota fully vaccinated against COVID

COVID-related ICU hospitalizations are the highest they've been since late December, according to data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

As of Tuesday 193 people were receiving intensive care treatment for the virus in hospitals across Minnesota, the same number MDH reported for Monday. Currently 676 people total are being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis.

In recent days state health officials, including Commissioner Jan Malcolm, have expressed concern about the spread of variant strains of COVID-19, which transmits easier and trigger more serious symptoms.

Total hospitalizations are now at 29,372 since the onset of the pandemic.

MDH has recorded 1,611 new COVID cases in the past day, based on 24,501 tests (20,957 PCR, 3,544 antigen) processed in private and state labs. A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Minnesota's total coronavirus cases now sit at 560,450, with 36,390 of them tied to antigen tests. MDH says 537,130 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Another 13 lives have been lost to COVID, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,044. The virus has been most deadly for those in the 85 to 89 age group, with 1,308 deaths in just 6,592 diagnosed cases. Young adults between 20 and 24 are linked to the largest grouping of cases with 54,646, with four of those people dying from COVID.

The effort to immunize every person in the state continues with 1,648,311 people considered completely vaccinated as of Monday after completing their COVID shot series. That's 37.4% of those eligible to be vaccinated. The vaccine dashboard says 2,324,241 people have received at least one shot, 52.7% of those eligible.

Tuesday, April 20

11 a.m.

While data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows new daily COVID cases down significantly from last week (several days above the 2,000 threshold), state officials remain concerned about both cases and hospitalization numbers currently associated with the virus.

MDH says 686 people were being treated in hospitals across the state Monday, with 193 of them in the ICU. That's the highest number of daily ICU patients reported since Dec. 30.

While reported new infections are at 1,189, significantly lower than in recent days, it's also important to note that Tuesday's reported numbers are generally the lowest of the week. Health commissioner Jan Malcolm says her staff remains extremely concerned about the long term trends they're seeing, especially with hospitalizations. She noted that MDH has not seen numbers like this since December, and the emergence of variants provides even more cause for concern.

"We still are in a precarious situation," she told reporters at a news conference unveiling a new community vaccination tool, the Mobile Vaccination Unit. Malcolm said while the B.1.1.7 variant is still most prevalent, her scientists are seeing a doubling of other variants on Minnesota's landscape.

Total hospitalizations since the pandemic began have risen to 29,282, while total cases of coronavirus are now at 558,850.

MDH says 534,889 people who once tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer need to isolate.

Five more Minnesotans have died from COVID, pushing fatalities to 7,031.

The effort to vaccinate all Minnesotans against the virus presses on, with 2,304,975 eligible residents (age 16 and above) having received at least one dose. That's 52.3% of the eligible population. Of those, 1,630,999 people have completed their COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated.

10 a.m.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm helped take the wraps off a new tool to help in the effort to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 where they are.

Malcolm visited the Hallie Q Brown Center in St. Paul to tour one of the state's new Mobile Vaccination Units. The units are retrofitted and wrapped Metro Transit buses that were nearing the end of their service lives, but will now be put into use as rolling vaccination sites that will visit underserved locations and populations.