Live updates: Minnesota tops 5 million COVID doses administered, 21 deaths reported

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, May 21

MDH reports 21 new deaths

COVID hospitalizations drop below 400

Walz considers 'incentives' to boost stalling vaccination numbers

MDH: Approximately 70% of Minnesota's COVID cases are B.1.1.7

Minnesota's effort to vaccinate state residents against COVID-19 forges on, surpassing a significant milestone as Gov. Walz and health officials get creative to convince those who are reluctant to get immunized. On Thursday it was announced that the administration is teaming up with local professional sports teams to vaccinate fans that have not had their COVID shots for free.

The state vaccine dashboard shows more than five million doses have been administered (5,030,748) as of Wednesday, the latest numbers available. Of those doses 54.6% have been Pfizer, 40.9% Moderna, and 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) numbers indicate 62.7% of eligible residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose, 2,764,124 people. The dashboard says 2,436,104 (55.2%) have completed their COVID shot series and are considered fully vaccinated.

MDH recorded an additional 21 fatalities from COVID in the past day, bringing Minnesota's total deaths to 7,354 since the onset of the pandemic. That is the most since April 28, when 22 single-day deaths were reported.

Of those deaths 4,405 (60%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

New infections continue to trend lower with 690 new cases of the virus, based on results from 27,261 tests (22,963 PCR, 4,298 antigen) processed in private and state labs. A positive PCR is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen case is considered probable.

The new cases bring the state total to 597,731 since COVID arrived in Minnesota, with 42,727 of them based on antigen tests.

Minnesota's four most populous counties have recorded the most COVID activity, in exact order of their size: Hennepin County reports 123,523 cases and 1,740 deaths, Ramsey County 51,842 cases and 885 deaths, Dakota County 46,287 cases and 457 deaths, and Anoka County 42,164 cases and 444 fatalities.

Daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped below the 400 mark for the first time in well over a month. MDH says as of Thursday 396 people were being treated for the virus in hospitals across the state, with 116 of them in the ICU.

The last time less than 400 were hospitalized on any given day was March 29, when 357 were reported.

Total hospitalizations since the pandemic started are now up to 31,699, with 6,441 patients requiring ICU stays.

Health officials say 583,021 people who tested positive for COVID have improved to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Thursday, May 20

11 a.m.

Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) suggests that new COVID infections may be stabilizing a bit after a significant spike in mid-to-late April.

MDH recorded 874 new cases of the virus in the past day, bringing the state total to 597,052 since the start of the pandemic. It's the sixth consecutive day that single-day cases have been under the 1,000 mark. Those new cases are based on results from 31,604 tests (24,612 PCR, 6,992 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Health experts consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Young adults remain the largest grouping of cases with those between 20 and 24 accounting for 57,726 infections and four deaths. Their counterparts ages 25 to 29 make up 52,858 cases and seven deaths.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 123,410 cases and 1,739 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 51,792 cases and 881 deaths, Dakota County with 46,233 cases and 455 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,108 cases and 441 fatalities.

Cook County has recorded the least COVID activity with 167 cases and zero deaths.

After consecutive days of double digits fatalities dropped to eight, bringing Minnesota's total to 7,333. Of those deaths 4,396 (60%) are associated with assisted living or long-term care facilities. The virus has had the most deadly impact on those ages 85 to 89, with 1,332 deaths in just 6,732 cases.

Minnesota's vaccination effort has likely passed the significant milestone of 5 million doses administered. As of Tuesday the state vaccine dashboard says 4,984,556 doses have gone into arms, and two additional days of unreported vaccinations, and numbers from a week of immunizations for 12- to 15-year-olds still out will likely push the state over the 5 million mark.

At this point 62.4% of eligible Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine (2,780,666 people) and of those, 2,410,545 have completed the shot sequence and are considered totally vaccinated (54.7%).

Daily COVID hospitalizations continue their slow drop, with 412 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday, 109 of them in ICU. Total hospitalizations since COVID came to Minnesota are now at 31,642.