Live updates: MDH latest after new mass vaccination site announced

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, April 5

State Fairgrounds to host mass vaccination site

More than 40% of Minnesota's population at least partially vaccinated; more than 25% fully vaccinated

MDH releases new guidance relaxing assisted living dining, socializing policies

The Easter holiday weekend is impacting the normal flow of COVID-19 data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Due to the holiday MDH did not share numbers on Sunday, and stated on the department's website that Monday's statistics would reflect data analyzed and reported as of Saturday. Compounding the situation is a technical issue experienced by staff resulting in fewer coronavirus cases being processed than usual.

Tuesday's case numbers will likely be higher than normal, as MDH reports a backlog of infections following Saturday's technical glitch.

With all that taken into consideration, MDH says 1,385 new infections were recorded in the hours leading into Saturday, pushing Minnesota's total COVID-19 cases to 527,650 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases are based on the results of 37,065 tests (29,065 PCR, 7,456 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Ten additional deaths were attributed to COVID in the last reporting period, bringing total fatalities to 6,885. Of those deaths 4,293 (62%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living environments.

The state's vaccination effort continues to progress on a number of fronts, with 1,808,896 Minnesotans having been immunized with at least one dose as of Friday. That's 41% of the state's 5.6 million residents. MDH says 1,164,182 people have completed the series and are fully vaccinated. Vaccination numbers last Wednesday and Thursday were huge, with 78,372 getting vaccinated on Wednesday and 79,681 on Thursday.

The vaccination effort will get a boost beginning April 14, when the state of Minnesota and FEMA are teaming up to open a mass vaccination clinic at the state fairgrounds. The goal is to immunize 100,000 of Minnesota's most vulnerable residents in eight-weeks time.

Hospitalizations remain high across the state, with 438 people being treated for COVID on an in-patient basis as of Sunday. Of those patients 110 show symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Total hospitalizations are now up to 27,569 since the pandemic began, with 5,661 people treated in the ICU.

MDH says 504,712 people who at one time tested positive for the virus no longer need to be isolated.

Young adults 20 to 24 make up the largest group of cases in Minnesota with 51,781 and four deaths, followed by those 25 to 29 with 47,022 and six fatalities.

Hennepin County shows the most COVID activity of any county in the state with 109,800 cases and 1,654 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 45,675 cases and 841 deaths, Dakota County with 40,045 cases and 410 deaths, and Anoka County with 36,166 cases and 410 fatalities.

Sunday, April 4

In observance of the Easter and Passover holidays, MDH said it is not reporting new COVID-19 data on Sunday. Updates will resume Monday, April 5.

Saturday, April 3

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,075 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 11 new deaths.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Saturday's new case total includes 1,801 confirmed cases and 274 probable cases.

As for the state's vaccination effort, MDH reported Saturday that 1,770,231 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 40.1% of the population. Of that group, 1,129,858 are fully vaccinated -- about 25.6% of the population.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 526,267, with 30,847 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 11 new deaths from the virus were reported. The total number of fatalities in Minnesota is 6,875.

To date, 27,553 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 5,660 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 503,024 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 51,679 cases and four deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with 46,912 cases and six deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 1,292 out of 6,498 diagnosed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 120,004

cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 109,663 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 40,565 cases involved exposure in a congregate care setting,

8,320 were in a corrections setting, and 1,219 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 20,326 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 36,700 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 15,377 diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 174,093 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has had the most COVID activity in the state with 109,503 cases and 1,652 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 45,574 cases and 841 deaths, Dakota County with 39,955 cases and 409 deaths, and Anoka County with 36,046 cases and 409 deaths.