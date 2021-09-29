Live updates: COVID hospitalizations remain high, MDH reports 2,874 new cases

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Sept. 30

Health officials report 2,874 new cases, 13 new deaths

CDC issues advisory urging pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine

Nearly 790 people hospitalized around the state for COVID-19

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,874 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an additional 13 people dying from the virus.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 711,094 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 13 deaths reported Thursday, one death included a person between the ages of 50 and 54 in Washington County. The rest of the deaths were reported in people 55 and older.

Those deaths bring the total in Minnesota to 8,153. Health officials say of that number, 4,637 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to MDH's latest data available, 789 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 582 in non-ICU beds and 207 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 38,031.

MDH reported 6,442,232 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,400,919 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (73.4%). Of that number 3,229,812 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.9%).

Of the COVID vaccine administered so far, 58.3% is Pfizer, 37.2% is Modern and 4.4% Johnson & Johnson.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

MDH: Deaths, hospitalizations highest since January 2021

Pfizer submits data to FDA on COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Minnesota selling refrigerated warehouse meant as backup morgue

State ready to begin administering Pfizer booster shots

The human toll of COVID-19 continues to be felt in Minnesota, with state health officials recording 31 new deaths in the last day.

Investigators with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) report that three of those deaths actually occurred in previous months, but 28 of them are current. The last time death numbers were this high was in late January of 2021. Anoka County reported six COVID deaths, Scott County reported five, while Hennepin, Sherburne and St. Louis Counties recorded three fatalities each.

Those deaths bring the total in Minnesota to 8,140 since the beginning of the pandemic.

When asked about the three deaths reported from August 2021 and November of 2020, MDH pointed to a statement on their website. "Death investigations involve receiving and reviewing information from multiple sources, including but not limited to death certificates, medical records, case report forms, laboratory reports, and autopsy reports before a case classification can be made."

Cases are trending lower with MDH reporting 2,077 new infections, down from near the 3,000 mark last week. Total cases now sit at 708,220 since health officials began recording them in March of 2020.

MDH also released the department's most recent data on breakthrough cases involving residents who are fully vaccinated. As of Monday 28,047 breakthrough cases had been recorded (.890% of those vaccinated), with 1,495 of those people requiring hospitalization (.047% of those fully vaccinated) and 160 people dying from a breakthrough case (.004% of those fully vaccinated).

The news on hospitalizations is not as positive. MDH says 800 people were being treated for COVID in Minnesota hospitals as of Tuesday, with 206 of them in ICU. The last time numbers were this high was also in January of 2021.

Hospital bed availability remains low in the Twin Cities metro, with just 11 ICU beds available (1.7% of supply) and 49 non-ICU beds open (1.4%).

MDH says 6,427,895 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered so far, with 58.3% of them Pfizer, 37.3% of them Modern and just 4.4% Johnson & Johnson. The number of Minnesotans eligible to receive the vaccine who have received at least one dose is at 3,398,906 as of Monday (73.3% of those 16 and over), with 3,227,882 of those residents (69.9%) having completed the COVID shot series to be considered fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

New numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday show more than 6,000 new COVID cases were reported over the last three days.

Numbers reported on Tuesdays appear high as they reflect data collected between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

MDH says there are 6,203 new COVID-19 infections in the state, propelling the total number of cases in Minnesota past the 700,000 mark. As of Tuesday, 706,158 people have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another 11 deaths were also reported by MDH, brining the state's death toll to 8,109. All new deaths occurred in people 55 or older, according to MDH.

As of Monday, 767 people are hospitalized because of COVID with 196 needing ICU care. The other 571 patients are in non-ICU beds.

When it comes to vaccinations, 73.3% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, or 3,396,209 people. According to the state health department, 69.8% of people in the same age group are fully vaccinated, or 3,225,345 Minnesotans.