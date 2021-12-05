Live updates: Minnesota daily COVID cases remain under 1,000

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, May 12

New Minnesota cases remain under 1,000

New single-day COVID infections remain under 1,000, according to data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Health officials say 919 cases were reported in the last day, bringing Minnesota's total to 590,436 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota. Those new cases are based on results from 21,351 tests (16,948 PCR, 4,403 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That volume is just under twice as high as the test numbers reported Tuesday.

Young adults from age 20 to 24 account for the largest grouping of COVID cases in Minnesota, with 57,184 and four deaths, followed by those between 25 and 29 with 52,352 cases and seven deaths.

The virus has claimed the lives of 15 more Minnesotans, bringing total deaths to 7,255. COVID has been hardest on those between ages 85 and 89, with 1,326 fatalities in just 6,694 diagnosed cases.

Total COVID hospitalizations are now up to 31,164, with 6,339 of those people requiring ICU care. MDH says 573,350 people who have tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer need to isolate.

Minnesota's four most populated counties have recorded the most COVID activity. Hennepin County reports 122,274 cases and 1,727 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 51,127 cases and 873 deaths, Dakota County with 45,731 cases and 452 deaths, and Anoka County with 41,496 cases and 438 fatalities.

The state vaccination dashboard says Minnesota has likely already surpassed having 50% of those eligible completely immunized. The most recent numbers are from Monday, when 49.9% of those age 16 and older (2,199,544 people) had completed their COVID shot series, making them completely vaccinated in the eyes of federal and state health officials.

Minnesotans with at least one dose of COVID vaccine now number 2,676,919 (60.7% of those eligible), a number that has slowed down significantly in recent days. Gov. Walz and state health officials have said that people who were anxious to get vaccinated against COVID have completed their shots, and the challenge that lays ahead is to get those who are hesitant, or have barriers to getting vaccinated.

Data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 583 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past day, with nine additional deaths from the virus.

At first glance the new infections seem extremely low, but numbers shared Tuesday are traditionally the lowest of the week as they are based on reports from Sunday that are turned into MDH on Monday. The 583 cases are based on results from 11,514 tests (9,196 PCR, 2,318 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That testing volume is quite low.

Minnesota has now documented 589,527 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases 41,136 are based on results from antigen tests. Health professionals consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest grouping of cases with 57,117 with four deaths. Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity with 122,131 cases and 1,726 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 51,028 cases and 871 deaths, Dakota County with 45,667 cases and 448 deaths, and Anoka County with 41,421 cases and 437 fatalities.

Nine additional fatalities bring the state's death total to 7,240. Of those deaths 4,377, or 60% are associated with assisted living or long term care facilities. The virus has been deadliest on those ages 85 to 89, with 1,324 deaths in just 6,692 confirmed cases.

Total hospitalizations from COVID are up to 31,077, with 6,317 of those people requiring care in the ICU. Of the people who have tested positive for the virus, 571,752 have improved to the point they no longer need to isolate.

Progress with Minnesota's effort to vaccinate all eligible residents has slowed, with most of those anxious to be immunized against COVID-19 having already received their shots. As of Sunday 2,176,534 people had completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated, 49.3% of those eligible. MDH says 2,667,770 people have received at least one dose, 60.5% of those age 16 and older.