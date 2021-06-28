Live updates: Vaccination numbers lag, Minnesota appears unlikely to hit 70% goal by July 1

Here is the latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, June 28

Percentage of Minnesotans partially vaccinated sits at 66.8%, hitting goal of 70% by July 1 appears unlikely

Walz to give up emergency powers by Aug. 1

AP reports nearly all recent COVID deaths are among unvaccinated

11 a.m.

Data shared Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) suggests it is unlikely the the state will hit a goal set by Gov. Tim Walz of having 70% of eligible Minnesotans partially vaccinated by July 1.

As of Saturday the state vaccination dashboard says 66.8% of those age 16 or older (3,052,188 people) have received at least one dose. That number has grown by about one-tenth of a percent per day in recent days, with daily vaccination numbers far lower than earlier in the pandemic. MDH says 2,881,496 people 16-plus (63.5%) have completed their series and are totally vaccinated.

Due to the plunging numbers the state has shut down a number of long-term community vaccination clinics, and the staging of pop-up clinics has waned.

MDH recorded 82 new COVID infections in the past day, bringing the total number of cases to 605,218 since the beginning of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 8,488 tests (7,091 PCR, 1,397 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Minnesota's four largest counties report the most COVID activity, accounting for more than 44% of the state's total cases. Hennepin County has recorded 125,156 cases 1,788 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,553 cases and 902 deaths, Dakota County with 46,900 cases and 472 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,828 cases and 461 fatalities.

Another five people have perished from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,587 since March of 2020. Of those deaths just under 59% are associated with long-term care and assisted living settings.

As of Friday daily hospitalizations had dipped below 100, with 98 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis. Of those patients just 27 are showing symptoms serious enough to require ICU care. Bed availability in the Twin Cities metro is quite low, however, with just 52 non-ICU beds available (1.4% of inventory).

Sunday, June 27

11 a.m.

Minnesota's newly-reported COVID-19 deaths stayed in the single digits Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported four new COVID deaths in the state Sunday and 101 new cases. Since the pandemic first came to Minnesota, 605,137 people in the state have been diagnosed with the virus and 7,582 have died.

Of the 7,582 deaths in Minnesota, 4,475 were associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities (59%).

Out of all of the people who've been diagnosed with the virus in Minnesota, 596,710 are recovered to the point that they don't need to isolate.

As of Friday, the most recent data available, MDH said 3,049,039 people have received at least one vaccine dose. Of that group, 2,868,046 have completed their COVID shot series and are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.