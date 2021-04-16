Live updates: More than 1.5 million Minnesotans 'completely vaccinated' against COVID

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, April 16

MSHSL asks state to allow spring sports athletes to compete without masks

MDH: 29 COVID cases at 13 schools linked to South Dakota youth wrestling tournament outbreak

Pfizer CEO says third dose of vaccine likely needed

U.S. setting up $1.7B national network to track COVID variants

Minnesota has hit another milestone in the effort to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, with more than 1.5 million people now considered "completely vaccinated."

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) indicates that as of Wednesday, 1,520,040 residents have completed their COVID series, whether it be one or two shots. That means 34.5% of those eligible (age 16 and older) are considered immunized against the virus, according to the CDC.

The number of Minnesotans who have received at least one shot is now up to 2,198,550, just under 50% of the state's eligible population (49.8%).

New infections continue at a level that concerns state health officials, with 2,299 cases reported in the past day. That brings total COVID cases to 552,117 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota. Those new cases were confirmed by 51,856 tests (45,115 PCR, 6,741 antigen) completed in private and state labs, a relatively high testing volume. Health officials consider a positive PCR a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen case is considered probable.

MDH has recorded another six deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 6,995. The virus has been most deadly for people between 85 and 89, with 1,303 deaths in just 6,564 diagnosed cases. Young adults make up the largest grouping of cases, with those 20 to 24 accounting for 53,932 cases and four fatalities.

Currently 671 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, slightly down from Thursday's 699. Of those patients 165 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Bed availability at hospitals across the Twin Cities is tight, with just 70 non-ICU beds open, a vacancy rate of 1.9%.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity in the state with 114,976 cases and 1,676 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 47,562 cases and 851 deaths, Dakota County with 42,219 cases and 422 deaths, and Anoka County with 38,230 cases and 415 fatalities.

Thursday, April 15

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health warned of a COVID-19 outbreak associated with a youth wrestling tournament in South Dakota earlier this month.

Kris Ehresmann, who leads the state's infectious disease division, said they've identified 29 cases linked to the outbreak, at 13 schools across Minnesota.

Ehresmann urged anyone who attended the Northland Youth Wrestling Association tournament in Sioux Falls from Wednesday, March 31 to Saturday, April 3, to get tested immediately.

11 a.m.

New single-day COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 1,000, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The department recorded 2,736 new infections in the past day, up from 1,715 reported Wednesday. Testing volume was nearly double Wednesday, however, with 46,409 tests (37,618 PCR, 8,791 antigen) processed in private and state clinics.

Total COVID cases have now risen to 549,830 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations remain high across the state, with 699 people being treated for the virus on an in-patient basis as of Wednesday. Of those patients, 168 are receiving ICU care. Bed availability is low across the Twin Cities metro, with just 65 non-ICU beds (1.8% vacancy) open between all reporting hospitals.

MDH says 524,290 people who at one time tested positive for COVID no longer require isolation.

An additional 11 people have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 6,989.

Minnesota stands on the cusp of having half the state's eligible residents (age 16 and older) immunized with at least one dose. As of Tuesday 2,162,585 people had received at least one dose, 49% of those eligible. The vaccine dashboard says 1,488,103 residents (33.7% of those eligible) have completed their series, and are considered fully vaccinated.