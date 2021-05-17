Live updates: MDH reports zero COVID deaths, 589 new cases

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, May 17

Target ends mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul keep mask ordinances in place for now

Kids in school will still be required to wear masks through the end of the academic year

CDC panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

Governor says Minnesota can beat Biden's vaccine goal of 70% by July 4

Data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects a number worth noting: a day when zero deaths from COVID-19 were recorded.

With no one succumbing to the virus in the past day, total fatalities in the state remain at 7,296 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those deaths 4,390, or 60% of those deaths are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings. The virus has hit Minnesotans between the ages of 85 and 89 the hardest, with 1,329 deaths in 6,714 cases.

The last day of zero reported deaths was a week ago on May 10.

MDH is reporting 589 new COVID infections base on results from 17,616 tests (14,285 PCR, 3,331 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health experts consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case. Young adults between 20 and 24 account for the largest number of cases among any age group, with 57,576 and four fatalities.

Hospitalizations continue to trend down, with 423 people across Minnesota being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Sunday. Of those people 108 are being treated in ICU. In total, 31,398 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota. State health officials say 579,606 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have improved enough they no longer need to isolate.

Minnesota is nearing another vaccination milestone of five million total doses of vaccine administered. As of Saturday 4,870,838 doses have gone into the arms of state residents, making it likely Minnesota will reach 5 million sometime late this week or early next week. MDH says 2,732,819 people have received at least one vaccination (61.6% of those currently eligible), and of those people 2,340,582 (53.1%) have completed their COVID series and are considered fully immunized.

The state vaccine dashboard does not currently have numbers for children ages 12-15, who began getting immunized last Thursday after a CDC panel recommended they receive vaccine.

Sunday, May 16

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 805 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and 10 additional deaths.

That makes Sunday the second day in a row with less than 1,000 newly reported cases. Five of the last seven days, including Sunday, dipped below the 1,000-case marker.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 638 confirmed cases and 167 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 594,427, with 42,070 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 10 deaths from the virus were reported. The total number of fatalities in Minnesota is 7,296.

To date, 31,393 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 6,393 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 578,338 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.

As for the state's vaccination effort, MDH says 2,722,944 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 61.5% of Minnesota's eligible 16 and older population. Of that group, 2,325,495 are fully vaccinated — about 52.7% of the eligible 16 and older population. On May 13, Minnesota opened Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 12. The state's vaccine dashboard has not yet been updated with numbers to include the expanded age group.