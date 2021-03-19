Live blog: COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to trend higher, reflecting concerns

Here is the latest on COVID-19 vaccination efforts and availability, case rates and deaths in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, March 19

New cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day

Minnesota hits milestones of 2 million vaccines, 500,000 COVID cases

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, MDH Commissioner Malcolm in quarantine after potential COVID exposure

MDH loosens outing and visitation guidelines for vaccinated long-term care residents

New community vaccination site to open in St. Cloud

New cases of COVID-19 continue to trend higher, a development that state health officials are eyeing with concern.

Data shared Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,449 new infections were reported based on results from 40,005 tests (36,385 PCR, 3,620 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

It's the third straight day new cases have been above 1,000, and the past two have been at or near 1,500. Yesterday's single-day total of 1,505 was the highest since Jan. 23.

Minnesota's COVID cases have risen to 502,893 since the start of the pandemic, 26,597 which are attributed to antigen tests.

Hospitalizations continue to climb as well, listed at 316 as of Thursday with 74 of those patients being treated in the ICU. The daily number of people being treated for COVID on an in-patient basis has not been that high since Feb. 17, when 303 hospitalizations were reported. At Twin Cities hospitals the percentage of open non-ICU beds is down to just 2.7%.

Total hospitalizations are up to 26,578.

MDH expressed concern during a call with reporters earlier this week that a climb in cases and hospitalizations could indicate that a backslide may be on the horizon when it comes to COVID in the state.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 485,912 have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Nine more people have perished from coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to 6,771. Of those 4,247, or 63% are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The most recent data from the state vaccination dashboard reflects a solid day Wednesday, with 44,791 doses being administered. The number of people who have received one dose is up to 1,337,892, or 24% of Minnesota's 5.6 million people. MDH says 788,495 people have received both doses to become completely vaccinated.

Data from the dashboard indicates 2,082,088 doses have been given to patients.

Thursday, March 18

11 a.m.

Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows the state has reached two significant COVID milestones. One of them is a measurement of how hard the virus has hit the state, the other is a testament to efforts to find a way out of the pandemic.

MDH says 1,505 new cases recorded in the last day push Minnesota's total infections past the half-million mark (501,458 total cases). The new infections are based on results from 42,954 tests (35,928 PCR, 7,026 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

State health officials expressed worry during a call with reporters Wednesday that despite optimism on the COVID front, cases and COVID-related hospitalizations are both trending up, and the numbers released Thursday bear that out. New case numbers have not been this high since Jan. 23, when 1,565 were reported, and hospitalizations were at 297, after dipping down into the lower 200s in early March.

Total hospitalizations are at 26,520, with 5,463 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 485,358 no longer require isolation.

Six more Minnesotans have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 6,762 since the pandemic arrived.

The second milestone is more positive, with the state crossing the threshold of 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations given. The state vaccine dashboard reflects that as of Tuesday 2,023,574 immunizations have been administered, with 1,303,210 Minnesotans having received at least one dose. That's 23.4% of the state's 5.6 million residents.

MDH says 764,275 people have completed the two-shot sequence.

Young adults ages 20 to 24 are included in the state's largest group of cases with 49,450 and three deaths, followed by 25 to 29-year-olds with 44,657 cases a nd six fatalities. People ages 85 to 89 have suffered the most deaths, with 1,282 in 6,418 diagnosed cases.

COVID data reflects that the state's four largest counties have also had the most coronavirus activity. Hennepin County reports 104,017 cases and 1,629 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 44,064 cases and 831 deaths, Dakota County with 37,734 cases and 402 deaths, and Anoka County with 34,292 cases and 403 fatalities.

Cook County has seen the fewest COVID cases with 133 since the start of the pandemic.

9 a.m.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota has officially administered more than 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses to residents across the state.

According to the most recent statewide vaccine data, more than 1.3 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 764,275 are fully vaccinated. Nearly 77% of adults 65 and older, one of the state's first vaccine priority groups, have also received at least one dose.

The milestone number comes as Minnesota prepares to surpass half a million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Updated daily case and death numbers will be reported by the Minnesota Department of Health at 11 a.m.

“Hope is on the horizon as more than two million doses of life-saving vaccines have gone into the arms of our loved ones in Minnesota,” said Governor Walz in a statement. Walz is currently in quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-positive staff member.

