Live updates: MDH reports 424 new COVID cases, hospitalizations higher

Here is the latest data from Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, July 26

MDH to hold briefing on rising COVID numbers, Delta variant at 3 p.m. Monday

DFL lawmakers urge their GOP colleagues to help stop COVID disinformation

Mayo vaccinologist says 4th COVID surge "entirely predictable"

Ehresman: 75% of new MN cases are Delta variant

Canada to reopen border with U.S. to fully vaccinated Americans Aug. 9; U.S extends restrictions until Aug. 21

Editors note: The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) no longer shares COVID data on weekends. Numbers shared Monday reflect activity reported from Thursday at 4 a.m. through 4 a.m. Friday. Weekend COVID activity will be included in Tuesday's numbers.

Both new cases and hospitalization numbers continue to trend higher, a concern for state health officials eyeing what appears to be a resurgence of COVID-19.

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday shows 424 new infections across the state of Minnesota, bringing total COVID cases to 609,810.

Hospitalizations are up over the 150 mark after dropping below 100 in recent days. The latest posting by MDH shows 153 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis, with 39 of those patients requiring ICU treatment. In total, 33,106 people have been hospitalized with COVID since the start of the pandemic.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann will hold a COVID briefing with reporters at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss case numbers and the growing presence of the Delta variant. Ehresmann told KARE 11 last week that around 75% of the new cases in Minnesota involve the Delta, which is considered more transmissible and according to some studies, results in more severe symptoms.

Three more people have died from the effects of COVID, bringing Minnesota's total lives lost to 7,653.

While medical experts say the current spike in Delta variant-related cases is largely impacting those who are unvaccinated, Minnesota's vaccination numbers are not reflecting any rush to get immunized. The latest numbers posted by MDH (from Thursday) say 3,128,086 people have now received at least one dose of vaccine, 68.2% of those ages 16 and up. State statistics indicate 65.2% of those eligible have completed the COVID series, and are considered fully vaccinated.





Friday, July 23

11 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to rise, with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reporting Friday that 375 more people across the state tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number of infections since the onset of the pandemic to 609,387.

Two more people have also died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 7,650. Of those deaths 4,498 (59%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Daily hospitalizations rose slightly, with 123 people being treated for COVID as of Thursday, 34 of them in the ICU. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic now sit at 33,077, with 6,690 patients having required ICU care.