Live updates: MDH reports 583 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn — Tuesday, May 11

Tuesday new case numbers, testing volume low

Just over 60% of Minnesota's eligible population at least partially vaccinated; nearly 50% fully vaccinated



Walz sets timeline for dropping statewide restrictions, mask mandate

Minnesota moves past 2 million considered fully vaccinated

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at state-run community sites

Data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 583 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past day, with nine additional deaths from the virus.

At first glance the new infections seem extremely low, but numbers shared Tuesday are traditionally the lowest of the week as they are based on reports from Sunday that are turned into MDH on Monday. The 583 cases are based on results from 11,514 tests (9,196 PCR, 2,318 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That testing volume is quite low.

Minnesota has now documented 589,527 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases 41,136 are based on results from antigen tests. Health professionals consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest grouping of cases with 57,117 with four deaths. Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity with 122,131 cases and 1,726 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 51,028 cases and 871 deaths, Dakota County with 45,667 cases and 448 deaths, and Anoka County with 41,421 cases and 437 fatalities.

Nine additional fatalities bring the state's death total to 7,240. Of those deaths 4,377, or 60% are associated with assisted living or long term care facilities. The virus has been deadliest on those ages 85 to 89, with 1,324 deaths in just 6,692 confirmed cases.

Total hospitalizations from COVID are up to 31,077, with 6,317 of those people requiring care in the ICU. Of the people who have tested positive for the virus, 571,752 have improved to the point they no longer need to isolate.

Progress with Minnesota's effort to vaccinate all eligible residents has slowed, with most of those anxious to be immunized against COVID-19 having already received their shots. As of Sunday 2,176,534 people had completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated, 49.3% of those eligible. MDH says 2,667,770 people have received at least one dose, 60.5% of those age 16 and older.

Gov. Tim Walz announced last week that the percentage of eligible Minnesotans with at least one shot has to hit 70% to drop the statewide mask mandate.

Monday, May 10

2 p.m.

For the first time in more than two weeks state health officials are reporting zero deaths from COVID-19.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says no fatalities related to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours. That means Minnesota's total deaths remain at 7,231 since the onset of the pandemic.

MDH recorded 1,191 new infections in the past day, based on 15,620 tests (14,158 PCR, 1,462 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a relatively low testing volume, which is common for a Monday as reports are based on activity over the weekend. Minnesota has now documented 588,952 total cases of COVID-19, with 41,026 of them based on antigen tests. Health officials consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Daily hospitalizations continue to dip, dropping below the 500 mark with 481 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient bases as of Sunday. Of those patients 133 require care in the ICU. In total 30,942 people have been hospitalized since late March of 2020. Hospital bed availability is up slightly across the Twin Cities metro, with 2.9% of non-ICU beds open.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 570,036 have improved to the point that isolation is not required.

The number of currently eligible people who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine grows steadily, reported at 2,661,153 as of Saturday. That's 60.3%, and Gov. Tim Walz says the statewide mask mandate will end once that number grows to 70%. The state vaccine dashboard says 2,163,864 Minnesotans have completed their COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated (49.1%).

In total, MDH says 4,625,195 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 53.7% of them Pfizer, 41.8% Moderna, and 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.