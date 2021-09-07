Live updates: Minnesota reports 189 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

Here is the latest data from Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, July 12



Pfizer set to discuss vaccine booster shot with U.S. health officials

Minnesota phasing out most mass vaccination sites after hitting goal

Japan says no fans will be allowed at the Olympic games due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo

The number of new COVID-19 cases remains under the 200 mark despite concerns over the presence of the new Delta variant.

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday shows 189 new COVID cases in the past day, bringing total infections to 606,484 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 13,976 tests (11,141 PCR, 2,835 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Young adults make up the largest grouping of Minnesota's COVID cases, with those ages 20 to 24 accounting for 58,566 cases and five deaths, and their counterparts ages 25 to 29 numbering 53,684 cases and eight fatalities. Combined they make up nearly 20% of the state's total cases.

MDH says two more people have died from the virus, bringing state deaths to 7,624. People between the ages of 85 and 89 are the largest grouping of COVID fatalities, with 1,362 in just 6,775 diagnosed cases.

As of last Friday (latest numbers available) 102 people were being treated in Minnesota hospitals for COVID, 23 of them requiring ICU care.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus are up to 32,827 since COVID first arrived in the state. MDH says 597,848 people who once tested positive have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will no longer provide COVID-19 updates on the weekend. Its Situation Update page will still be updated weekdays at 11 a.m. with data current as of 4 a.m. the previous business day.

Friday, July 9

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 140 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Friday. That number is based on the results of 14,044 tests (11,051 PCR, 2,993 antigen) processed in private and state labs..

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 606,297 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

A total of 7,622 people have died from the virus in the state. Of those deaths, 4,486 were connected to long-term care or assisted living.

MDH said as of Thursday, 108 people were in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19. Of that group, 24 had symptoms severe enough for ICU. Since the pandemic began, a total of 32,813 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

As for the state's vaccination effort, 3,082,040 people age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to MDH's latest data. Of that group, 2,927,197 are considered fully vaccinated.

Thursday, July 8

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 606,158 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

A total of 7,617 people have died from the virus in the state. Of those deaths, 4,485 were connected to long-term care or assisted living.