Live updates: Minnesota reports 998 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, May 4

Walz: Timeline for loosening COVID restrictions to be announced this week

Walmart, Sam's Club offer walk-up vaccinations at 80 MN locations



MDH: COVID cases, hospitalizations both down

Nearly 60% of Minnesota's eligible population at least partially vaccinated

White House: 100 million Americans now fully vaccinated against COVID

Guidelines relaxed for wearing masks outdoors

COVID-19 vaccination appointments now available directly through Vaccine Connector

12:30 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan spoke live, calling for state legislators to pass the summer learning package in in Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget.

Walz said the $150 million package will "help students catch up on learning disruptions from the pandemic" through field trips and hands-on learning, mental health support, summer preschool, and college courses for graduating seniors.

11 a.m.

New COVID cases dipped below the 1,000 mark, but deaths related to the virus bumped back up into double-digits, according the data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Health officials say 998 new infections were reported Tuesday, the day of the week all COVID numbers tend to be lowest. Those cases bring Minnesota's total to 581,335 since the start of the pandemic. Testing volume was quite low, with just 13,840 tests (11,652 PCR, 2,188 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Hennepin County has seen the most coronavirus activity of any county in Minnesota with 120,630 cases and 1,710 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 50,221 cases and 865 deaths, Dakota County with 44,921 cases and 441 deaths, and Anoka County with 40,688 cases and 432 deaths.

Another 11 people have lost their lives to the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,174. Of those deaths 4,371 (61%) are linked to long-term or assisted living sites.

Hospitalizations due to COVID remain steady but lower, with 575 people being treated in hospitals across the state as of Monday. Of those patients 149 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Total hospitalizations are now up to 30,574.

MDH says 560,733 of the people who have tested positive show enough improvement that isolation is no longer required.

The number of Minnesotans considered fully vaccinated is creeping closer and closer to the two million mark. As of Sunday, 1,991,815 people had completed their COVID vaccination series. That's more than 45% of those currently eligible to be vaccinated. MDH says 2,589,206 people have received at least one COVID immunization (58.7% of the eligible population).

