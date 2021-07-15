Live updates: COVID-19 cases tick up slightly, vaccinations near 3.1 million

Here is the latest data from Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, July 15

Minnesota phasing out most mass vaccination sites after hitting goal

COVID-19 outbreaks reported at youth camps across the country

Japan says no fans will be allowed at the Olympic games due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 216 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 607,278 since the start of the pandemic.

Two additional deaths were also reported Thursday, for a total of 7,632 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those deaths, 4,489 were reported in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 32,914 Minnesotans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March 2020. MDH reports 598,390 people who once tested positive have reached the point where they no longer require isolation.

The latest state vaccine data shows nearly 3.1 million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,948,381 people now fully vaccinated.

Wednesday, July 14

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 208 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Wednesday. A total of 7,630 people have died from the virus in the state. Of those deaths, 4,488 were connected to long-term care or assisted living.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 607,069 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus are up to 32,900 since COVID first arrived in the state. MDH says 598,316 people who once tested positive have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.