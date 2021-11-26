Live updates: COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high across Minnesota

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Nov. 26

New COVID variant first discovered in South Africa raising concern

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools switch to distance learning as cases spike

MDH, M Health Fairview increase monoclonal antibody treatment appointments

Walz activates National Guard for long-term care staffing



Vaccine mandate for federal workers goes into effect

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID cases and in excess of 50 deaths as the virus continues to impact communities across the state.

No numbers were reported on Thanksgiving (Thursday) so data released Friday reflects reports between 4 a.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

MDH says 4,131 new infections were reported, bringing total cases in the state to 895, 229 since the onset of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 54,440 tests (40,278 PCR, 14,162 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen/quick test is considered a probable case.

The case positivity rate has risen to 11% as of Nov. 17, the most recent calculation available. State health officials begin to worry when the positivity percentage rises above 5%.

Another 56 people have lost their lives to the virus, bringing Minnesota's total fatalities to 9,338. Among those deaths are two people in their 30s from Carlton and Dakota Counties, and one in their mid-to-late 40s from Ramsey County.

MDH says 4,913 of Minnesota's COVID deaths (53%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations from COVID remain high, with 1,462 across the state being treated on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday. Of those patients 330 require treatment in the ICU. Bed availability remains extremely tight, with zero ICU beds available in northeastern Minnesota, just one in northwestern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro, and three in central Minnesota.

The number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 getting vaccinated continues to push Minnesota's percentages upward. As of Tuesday 106,657 kids in that age group had received at least one shot, 21% of those eligible. Overall, 3,631,472 of those age 5 and up had been vaccinated at least once (65.3%) with 3,346,984 of those having completed their series to be considered fully vaccinated (60.2%).

Of the 7,728,861 doses administered in Minnesota, 59.2% are Pfizer, 36.8% Moderna and just 4% Johnson & Johnson.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

11 a.m.

On the day before Thanksgiving, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Of the newly reported deaths, two of the victims were persons between the ages of 35 and 39 in Benton and Wright County.

The cumulative death total is now at 9,282 for the state since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say 4,901 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported 3,759 new COVID cases across the state on Wednesday.

The cumulative total in the state, including reinfections, is now at 891,099 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to MDH's latest data available, hospitalizations remain high with 1,420 people being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state. Over one thousand people are in non-ICU beds and 326 patients are in the ICU.

MDH reported 7,691,197 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,625,001 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (69.6%). Of that number, 3,345,451 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (64.2%).

The 5 to 11 age group continues to increase their vaccination numbers with 20% getting at lease one dose.