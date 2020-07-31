Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday, July 31

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Minnesota continue to increase

Minnesota governor announces district-by-district back to school plan

Minneapolis, St. Paul announce distance learning, some districts still up in the air

All families have the option to choose distance learning

11 a.m.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Minnesota are at their highest point in nearly a month.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Friday that 312 people are hospitalized, with 151 of them in intensive care.

Those hospitalization numbers have been increasing recently, after weeks of decline. Tuesday's number was the highest since June 26, and that marker was surpassed again both Wednesday and Friday.

MDH also reported 779 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and six additional deaths from the virus.

The new positive tests were out of a volume of 16,660 tests, the highest number since last Friday.

With the newly reported numbers Friday, deaths in Minnesota have reached 1,600, with 1,223 of them in long-term care or assisted living.

Cases among young adults ages 20-29 are climbing toward 13,000, with 12,915 reported as of Friday. People ages 30-39 make up the second-largest group, with 10,080. Minnesotans ages 80-89 make up a smaller group of cases, with 1,820, but the largest number of deaths in one age group.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced this week that establishments will need to stop serving customers directly from the bar beginning Aug. 1, in an attempt to curb rising case numbers related to bars and restaurants.

Thursday, July 30

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz says the state will work with school districts to make individual decisions about whether students go back to school in person this fall.

The “safe learning plan” the state has come up with to educate students while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 involves three models: in-person classes, distance learning, and a hybrid of both.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Department of Education (MDE) will work with districts and charter schools to help determine which learning model they should start with this fall. The decision will take into account the virus’ spread in the surrounding county, and the district’s ability to meet public health requirements.

“Not all schools look the same, not all parts of the state look the same, and we need to take those into consideration,” Walz said at a news conference Thursday.

11 a.m.

New numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show another bump in COVID-19 cases, a trend one top health official calls concerning.

MDH says 745 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed during the last 24-hour reporting period, based on the results of 14,821 tests processed by private and state labs. That brings the total number of cases to 53,692 since the pandemic began.

The tests performed during the last reporting period pushes Minnesota over the million-test milestone. State health officials say 1,007,882 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

Currently 298 people are being treated in Minnesota hospitals for complications of the virus, 141 of those with symptoms serious enough to require ICU care. While hospitalization numbers are down a bit from Wednesday, they are still of concern to Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann, who said hospitalizations are expected to increase and this is not just a "blip" in the data.

Five more Minnesotans have lost their lives to COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 1,594. Of those deaths 1,219, or 76% of them, involve residents of long-term or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 46,965 people who at one time were diagnosed with the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest number of Minnesota's coronavirus cases, with 12,728. In that age group, three people have died. Those ages 30 to 39 account for 9,940 case and 13 deaths, while people between 80 and 89 comprise just 1,805 cases but 537 deaths, the most of any age group in Minnesota.